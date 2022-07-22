WATCH NOW: Waterloo utilizes new technology for trash pick-up

WATERLOO — Waterloo’s solid waste system is almost finished adding a game-changing technology update and is asking residents to follow new rules.

Waterloo Public Works is almost done installing radio frequency identification tags on all its trash carts. The tags help solid waste technicians identify which cans they’ve picked up along their route. However, some residents are tampering with the tags, which causes problems with pickups.

The tags are blue and about four inches long. If a trash can was made after 2017, the bin will have the tracker inside. If it was made before 2017, the tag is on the outside.

Randy Bennett, the city’s public works director, says a small percentage of residents move their carts, damage tags or cover them, use the wrong cart, or use the wrong size cart.

After Aug. 17, first-time offenders will receive a fine of $250. Any subsequent offenses will incur a $500 fine. Bennett said if someone returns an unregistered cart before Aug. 17, there will be no fine. The carts can be returned to Waterloo Public Works, 625 Glenwood St.

There is also a $20 “go back fee” charged to residents who request drivers to return to dump a cart that was not out on time, overloaded, or blocked.

“This doesn’t affect most residents,” Bennett said. “It’s for the people who know what they’re doing is wrong.”

The reasons people tamper with the tags is to hide the fact they are using the wrong type of can, Bennett said. This includes using a larger can than the customer is paying for or using more than one cart without paying for it.

The tags aren’t just for keeping residents, landlords or management companies accountable, sanitation director Scott Brunson said. The program also keeps workers in line.

When the drivers pick up a can, they check it off on a screen inside the truck. That information goes back to the public works office, where people like Bennett and Brunson can keep track of the driver’s route.

The program the office uses shows where all the drivers are on a map. They can then click on an individual driver and see what address they’re at, as well as times and dates of previous pickups. It also shows how many stops the driver has left and their efficiency rate.

Along with the RFID program, the public works department installed four cameras on each truck. The driver can take a snapshot that shows an issue, such as a bin not being curbside or one that is overflowing. The photo is sent back to public works.

If someone calls about an issue, the public works office can verify why their trash was not picked up with photographic evidence.

Despite the addition of the technology on the trucks, Bennett said, those improvements have not increased property owners’ taxes. The implementation brought in $10,000 in revenue by requiring people to pay for the correct cart. Bennett said the added revenue will delay fee increases.

Currently, a 32-gallon can costs $10 per month, a 65-gallon container is $11.75 per month and a 96-gallon bin is $17.75 per month.

Residents who are unsure of the size of their cart are asked to contact the public works office at (319) 291-4455 to confirm it is correctly registered.