WATCH NOW: Waterloo suspends fee collection for businesses affected by COVID-19

WATERLOO — The city will give businesses shut down by the coronavirus pandemic more time to pay certain inspection fees.

Waterloo City Council members voted 6-1 Monday to suspend “collecting any fees from businesses that were urged by the governor to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic until 30 days after the business has been allowed by the governor to reopen.”

Councilwoman Margaret Klein, who pushed for the resolution, conceded the relief likely applies only to restaurants paying for grease trap inspections and small businesses paying fire inspection fees.

“It’s just a small way that we can help our businesses,” she said. “It does not forgive any of these fees. It just gives them a chance to catch their breath.”

Councilman Dave Boesen cast the lone dissenting vote, noting he had “not heard from one business that contacted Mrs. Klein about this.”

“I think it’s going to be a moot point,” he added, noting Gov. Kim Reynolds was currently planning to reopen Black Hawk County May 15. “By the time we get everything up and running and have a functioning program, I think the whole thing will be over.”