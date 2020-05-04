WATCH NOW: Waterloo suspends fee collection for businesses affected by COVID-19

You are the owner of this article.
WATERLOO — The city will give businesses shut down by the coronavirus pandemic more time to pay certain inspection fees.

Waterloo City Council members voted 6-1 Monday to suspend “collecting any fees from businesses that were urged by the governor to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic until 30 days after the business has been allowed by the governor to reopen.”

Councilwoman Margaret Klein, who pushed for the resolution, conceded the relief likely applies only to restaurants paying for grease trap inspections and small businesses paying fire inspection fees.

“It’s just a small way that we can help our businesses,” she said. “It does not forgive any of these fees. It just gives them a chance to catch their breath.”

Councilman Dave Boesen cast the lone dissenting vote, noting he had “not heard from one business that contacted Mrs. Klein about this.”

“I think it’s going to be a moot point,” he added, noting Gov. Kim Reynolds was currently planning to reopen Black Hawk County May 15. “By the time we get everything up and running and have a functioning program, I think the whole thing will be over.”

The debate was marred by audio problems because all of the council members were participating via phone or internet video. Some cut out while speaking and others couldn’t hear the debate.

Councilman Pat Morrissey said he was disappointed he couldn’t speak before the vote. He initially voted against the measure and then changed his vote to support it.

“I know this system has got its limitations, but when a person who’s expected to vote can’t even hear what’s being talked about because of background noise, and then a person’s not able to talk or get in a word because of the background noise, I’m not even sure how to vote on this,” Morrissey said.

In a related move, council members voted 6-1 to encourage the governor to prorate liquor license fees collected on bars and restaurants for the time they were forced to close due to the pandemic.

Klein voted against that resolution, saying she didn’t believe the city should try to tell state government what to do.

