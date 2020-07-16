WATCH NOW: Waterloo rekindles fireworks debate

Waterloo initially allowed a five-day fireworks window in 2017 but banned them outright in 2018. Council members voted 4-3, while being lobbied heavily by residents on both sides of the issue, to adopt the current July 3-5 usage period in 2019.

Neighboring Cedar Falls, Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, Dubuque, West Des Moines and Ames all ban fireworks in the city limits.

Council members discussing the current ordinance this week, regardless of where they stood on a ban, said they were troubled by the inability to enforce the current rules and said they were concerned about what seemed to be larger mortars being fired into the skies from residential areas.

“This year it was almost like they were industrial in nature,” Klein said.

Councilman Pat Morrissey said he could support changes in the ordinance that make it easier to enforce or to puts limits on the size of the fireworks being used. But he opposed an outright ban, noting the city gets the same number of complaints whether fireworks are allowed or not.

Councilman Dave Boesen said the city has only written one citation for illegal fireworks use since the law changed in 2017.

Grieder also suggested a ban is fruitless without other action.