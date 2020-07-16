WATCH NOW: Waterloo rekindles fireworks debate

WATERLOO — The fuse is lit on another debate over legal fireworks use in the city.
Waterloo City Council members Margaret Klein, Sharon Juon and Jonathan Grieder all voiced support Monday for an ordinance banning the use of consumer fireworks in city limits.
“I for one feel as if it has escalated to the point where we need to ban them,” said Klein, who brought the issue up for debate. “I think it’s as simple as that.”
But several other council members said they were reluctant to tinker with the current three-day fireworks window, noting the city has been unable to enforce any restrictions since the Iowa Legislature lifted the fireworks ban in 2017.
“I don’t believe that banning is going to do anything other than what it did before,” said Councilman Pat Morrissey. “That still did not stop the setting off of fireworks.”
Mayor Quentin Hart said he would attempt to poll council members feelings on the matter and hold another work session before any ordinance change is brought up for a vote.
“I don’t really have a pulse for what council wants,” Hart said.
State law allows fireworks to be sold and used from June 1 through July 8 and again from Dec. 10 through Jan. 3. Most cities have adopted shorter usage windows or banned them altogether, although they are prohibited from banning the sale.
Waterloo initially allowed a five-day fireworks window in 2017 but banned them outright in 2018. Council members voted 4-3, while being lobbied heavily by residents on both sides of the issue, to adopt the current July 3-5 usage period in 2019.
Neighboring Cedar Falls, Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, Dubuque, West Des Moines and Ames all ban fireworks in the city limits.
Council members discussing the current ordinance this week, regardless of where they stood on a ban, said they were troubled by the inability to enforce the current rules and said they were concerned about what seemed to be larger mortars being fired into the skies from residential areas.
“This year it was almost like they were industrial in nature,” Klein said.
Councilman Pat Morrissey said he could support changes in the ordinance that make it easier to enforce or to puts limits on the size of the fireworks being used. But he opposed an outright ban, noting the city gets the same number of complaints whether fireworks are allowed or not.
Councilman Dave Boesen said the city has only written one citation for illegal fireworks use since the law changed in 2017.
Grieder also suggested a ban is fruitless without other action.
“Just banning them, which I fully support, is not going to solve the issue because they’re still legal to buy,” he said. “There has to be teeth to it, enforceable teeth to make it hurt when people use these.”
Councilman Jerome Amos Jr. said he was opposed to a ban while Councilman Ray Feuss said he would try to gauge the feelings of his Ward 5 constituents before any vote to change the current rules.
