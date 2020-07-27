WATCH NOW: Waterloo raising Virden Creek levee

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — A major construction effort will keep hundreds of east Waterloo homes and businesses out of the flood plain.

Tricon General Construction Inc. of Dubuque is making headway on a $3.8 million project raise the Virden Creek levee by three feet from Gates Park to U.S. Highway 63.

The project has turned the quiet neighborhood around the former St. Mary’s Church and School into a bustling construction zone. But it’s a vital move to ensure the area is viable into the future.

Federal Emergency Management Agency officials has threatened since 2010 to remove the levee from the flood maps because it lacked a three-foot “freeboard.”

Decertifying the levee would place homes across the city’s northeast side into a flood plain. Most of those property owners would then be forced to pay for expensive flood insurance to get or keep a mortgage.

The bulk of the work is expected to wrap up before winter.

“It’s going pretty smooth,” said Associate City Engineer Wayne Castle. “The contractors are really good at what they’re doing.