WATCH NOW: Waterloo Police Department revamped based on calls from community

WATERLOO — Chief Joel Fitzgerald has unveiled plans to overhaul how the Waterloo Police Department serves the community.
“We’re resetting the clock for accountability in this organization,” he said. “Everyone here is accountable for the actions of themselves and the actions of their co-workers.”
Fitzgerald, appointed just two weeks ago, presented City Council members Monday with a “change management plan” developed as communities across the country have seen protests and demands for reform following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.
The lengthy plan includes new and updated policies governing use of force and other areas; a new mission statement; plans for more communication with community stakeholders; calls for an increased training budget; and a move to have neighborhood police officers spend more time consistently on established beats.
“We will be working to have officers stay in the same area for longer periods of time because of the disconnect we had at the police officer level in the community,” Fitzgerald said.
Mayor Quentin Hart called Waterloo’s plan to reform its law enforcement agency one of the most aggressive and forward-thinking efforts in the country.
“I feel incredible about the direction,” Hart said. “I’m glad for the chief’s vision; I’m glad for (police department’s) input; and I’m glad that the voices of our community have been heard.
“We are going to continue to try to bridge the gap, create greater partnerships and relationships,” he added. “But this document takes us from just having the words to action.”
Fitzgerald has completed a major revision of the department’s use of force policy that explicitly bans chokeholds and drops the traditional force continuum, which teaches officers to use a higher level of force than they’re encountering.
The new “critical decision making” model asks “for force that’s proportionate to the level of resistance that you’re getting, he said. “That overall theme is the sanctity of human life, treating people with decency and respect, and using a preponderance of the evidence you have about what proportion of force you should use in a given situation.”
Fitzgerald also adopted new policies governing social media use by employees and the treatment of transgender residents, which did previously exist. The in-car and body camera policies were changed to involve more audits.
The field investigation policy was replaced with a policy to avoid racial profiling and bias-based policing.
“It goes very extensively into how we treat people; how we interact with people in stops; how we document those stops; and what are the criteria that we need to meet before we can legally stop someone,” he said.
The assigned neighborhood police officers will be expected to attend community meetings in their areas, and some of those officers will serve as liaisons with the homeless, downtown and LGBTQ communities.
Fitzgerald noted the police department’s website has already been updated to give residents a chance to make recommendations and to commend or file a complaint against officers. A police chief advisory panel will be created with a diverse group of community members.
Meanwhile, the new chief appears to be seeking middle ground on the current police griffin logo, which has been viewed by many in the African-American community as having negative racial overtones.
Fitzgerald suggested the community be given input on a second emblem.
“We intend on maintaining traditions within our police department, but we also are amendable that the community has a say or is able to identify with each and every police officer,” he said. “We can keep our patch, but we can wear a patch that’s representative of the community we serve, that they have created.”
Finally, Fitzgerald said the current police training budget is woefully inadequate to address the need for training in crisis intervention, procedural justice, implicit bias, de-escalation, and supervision.
“Crisis intervention training is a huge part of what we should be doing and how we should be delivering services in our city,” Fitzgerald said. “We know that people in crisis make up about 75 or 80% of our prison population.”
No money is allocated now to train officers who move into supervisory roles, he added.
“When a police officer is sued, one of the first thing they get sued for and the city gets sued for is failure to train and failure to supervise,” Fitzgerald said.
Photos from the May 29 Waterloo protest march:
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.