WATCH NOW: Waterloo Police Department revamped based on calls from community

The assigned neighborhood police officers will be expected to attend community meetings in their areas, and some of those officers will serve as liaisons with the homeless, downtown and LGBTQ communities.

Fitzgerald noted the police department’s website has already been updated to give residents a chance to make recommendations and to commend or file a complaint against officers. A police chief advisory panel will be created with a diverse group of community members.

Meanwhile, the new chief appears to be seeking middle ground on the current police griffin logo, which has been viewed by many in the African-American community as having negative racial overtones.

Fitzgerald suggested the community be given input on a second emblem.

“We intend on maintaining traditions within our police department, but we also are amendable that the community has a say or is able to identify with each and every police officer,” he said. “We can keep our patch, but we can wear a patch that’s representative of the community we serve, that they have created.”

Finally, Fitzgerald said the current police training budget is woefully inadequate to address the need for training in crisis intervention, procedural justice, implicit bias, de-escalation, and supervision.