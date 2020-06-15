WATCH NOW: Waterloo may relax employee residency limits

WATERLOO — Department heads are calling for the city to relax strict policies requiring certain employees to live within 10 miles of City Hall.
Public Works Manager Randy Bennett, Leisure Services Director Paul Huting, and Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald all asked City Council members Monday to change the policy and allow “critical municipal employees” to live up to 30 miles outside of the city limits.
“With the small radius it sometimes makes it difficult to find some of those qualified applicants,” said Bennett, noting two of three recently certified applicants for fleet mechanics live just outside the radius.
Huting said the city had similar problems finding forestry workers, who are in high demand now.
“The issue we have with forestry is finding qualified applicants within a tight radius,” he said. “We just aren’t able to get the number of applicants that we really need.”
Fitzgerald said his command staff also supported the expanded residency radius.
“They … feel collectively that it would expand our ability to diversify the department by moving a little farther out,” Fitzgerald said. “We feel like we can do a better job of recruiting here in the city of Waterloo but also by expanding this radius.”
Council members are expected to vote on the matter in the future, but several expressed support for the request.
“I don’t think we’re going to have a mass exodus of employees moving out of Waterloo,” said Councilman Dave Boesen. “I fully support these department heads and anything that’s going to assist them in recruiting qualified candidates that want to work here.”
Councilman Jerome Amos Jr. added: “I noticed that ordinance was written in 2006. Realistically times have changed.”
Even Councilwoman Margaret Klein, who has previously been critical about the number of city employees living in other towns, voiced support for the change now based on the recommendation of the police chief.
Councilman Jonathan Grieder was supportive of the public works and forestry change but was cautious regarding police residency.
“I do have some concerns with the police department on that limit, simply because they fill a very unique role as city employees in the city,” Grieder said. “I think it’s very critical as we’re going through the things that we’re going through that the police and the constituents we all serve feel that the police are a part of the community.”
The city has had a residency policy for critical municipal employees since 1981 but tightened it in 2006 to the current 10-mile radius from City Hall.
Council members approved a request in January to exempt firefighters from the policy.
Cities are prevented under Iowa law from requiring civil service employees from living within the city limits. But they can set reasonable distance requirements for police, fire and other critical response employees.
