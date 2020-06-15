WATCH NOW: Waterloo may relax employee residency limits

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO — Department heads are calling for the city to relax strict policies requiring certain employees to live within 10 miles of City Hall.

Public Works Manager Randy Bennett, Leisure Services Director Paul Huting, and Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald all asked City Council members Monday to change the policy and allow “critical municipal employees” to live up to 30 miles outside of the city limits.

“With the small radius it sometimes makes it difficult to find some of those qualified applicants,” said Bennett, noting two of three recently certified applicants for fleet mechanics live just outside the radius.

Huting said the city had similar problems finding forestry workers, who are in high demand now.

“The issue we have with forestry is finding qualified applicants within a tight radius,” he said. “We just aren’t able to get the number of applicants that we really need.”

Fitzgerald said his command staff also supported the expanded residency radius.

“They … feel collectively that it would expand our ability to diversify the department by moving a little farther out,” Fitzgerald said. “We feel like we can do a better job of recruiting here in the city of Waterloo but also by expanding this radius.”