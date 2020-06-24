WATCH NOW: Waterloo eyes 'racial equity toolkit'

“Sometimes we may implement things that may adversely affect a demographic in the community, and that impact was unintentional perhaps,” Funchess said.

Several councilmen voiced support to adopt the toolkit.

“I know there are a lot of people out there that don’t understand there are a lot of things in our system that are not fair,” said Councilman Jerome Amos Jr. “All I can ask my fellow council members is … to take a look at this information that director Funchess is putting before us and understand that there are things that need to change.”

Councilman Pat Morrissey said he hoped the toolkit could be adopted by the end of the summer, and Councilman Jonathan Grieder said he’d heard favorable reviews from colleagues in Seattle and Iowa City.

“They say that it has made significant strides in their community in terms of equity and justice,” Grieder said.

The toolkit has helped marginalized communities get access to the “levers of power” and helped elected officials have more information to better represent all of their constituents, he added.