WATCH NOW: Waterloo eyes future of former Courier site

WATERLOO — A debate is brewing over the future of The Courier’s former downtown home.
Officials with the city and Waterloo Development Corp. are looking at plans for the buildings at 501 Commercial St., which could include demolition to make way for new development.
But at least one City Council member indicated this week he would not support any project that includes razing the buildings, which have remained vacant since the newspaper relocated its offices in December 2011.
“I would be opposed to tearing historic buildings down in interior Waterloo where a repurposing of those buildings can be accomplished given the appropriate developer,” Morrissey said.
The comments came as council members voted unanimously Monday to renew a contract with Vandewalle and Associates, a Madison, Wis.-based firm which has served as a consultant on downtown redevelopment efforts for nearly two decades.
The scope of services in the $72,000 pact includes coordinating redevelopment in the “superblock,” a four-block area around the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center, which also includes the Ramada hotel, parking ramp and Cedar River Plaza.
Brian Vandewalle, who heads the consulting firm, indicated he would take his marching orders from city officials on the future of what is dubbed the “Courier Block.” But he also noted restoration may not be financially viable.
“These buildings have been vacant and they’re getting blighted,” Vandewalle said. “The roofs are going.”
A local architectural firm considered moving to the site but “found out it’s just not cost-feasible to do it,” he said.
“It’s going to be a money issue,” Vandewalle added. “There’s also a pollution issue because its an old printing company. We definitely know that there’s lead-based ink in the building.”
Some of the water damage from the leaking roof is visible through the windows of the Ward’s building.
The former metal-clad building on the corner of West Park Avenue and Commercial and the adjoining Montgomery Ward building, which was used for The Courier’s printing operation, are now owned by Muscatine businessman Roy Carver Jr.
The property had been listed for sale recently for $950,000, but real estate advertising signs have been removed, and it was unclear whether the buildings were actively on the market. Carver could not be reached for comment this week.
Carver and former business partner Rodney Blackwell bought the site as Financial District Partners OC when The Courier relocated to its current offices at 100 E. Fourth St. Carver later acquired the property outright after a legal dispute with Blackwell.
Vandewalle said the WDC, a private nonprofit organization working with the city on downtown projects, is preparing to make a purchase offer for the buildings.
WDC member and attorney Jim Walsh declined to comment further on the possible purchase.
Vandewalle also said the city is working to gain access to the property so it can utilize grant funds through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to conduct a site assessment for potential contaminants.
There has been scant public discussion at city government meetings about the Courier Block. But it is being advertised as part of a prospectus the city created for its federal Opportunity Zones, which are designated areas of the community eligible for federal tax incentives.
Opportunity Zones documents show a concept to reuse the site by tearing down the existing vacant buildings and replacing them with multi-story apartments and another hotel, which could have a skywalk access into the convention center.
Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson said that drawing, which also shows the Courier Block tied with streetscaping into Cedar River Plaza, was just one possible idea.
“I think we would be open to all types of redevelopment activities,” Anderson said, noting other projects could include saving the existing buildings.
“We did originally acquire the former Wonder Bread building with the intent of demolition,” Anderson said. “But then had a great redevelopment opportunity come along with Dave Morgan and SingleSpeed (Brewing), so the goal is always to continue to keep options open for great new projects.”
Downtown Waterloo—Then and Now:
SLIDESHOW: 17 slider photos of downtown Waterloo -- Then and Now
In 2016, Main Street Waterloo celebrated 20 years of promoting, expanding and advocating for downtown Waterloo's revival. Courier reporters John Molseed and Amie Steffeneicher took a look at how downtown's changed over the past 20 years. Here are slider photos (click the slider in the middle!) to illustrate the changes -- and take a look at the full story of each building here: https://issuu.com/wcfcourier/docs/mainstwloo_20years/1
From a vacant former wholesale grocer to the home of Screaming Eagle American Bar and Grill and Silos and Smokestacks, the Fowler Building, 22…
Newton's Jewelers, 128 East Fourth St., closed in 2007. After a renovation by JSA Development, the new owners turned it into Newton's Paradise…
106 East Fourth Street, in the 1990s and 2016. It is one of the oldest downtown Waterloo structures still standing.
What previously was vacant, then Toad's Treasures and Bride's Corner, is now world-renouned restaurant Galleria de Paco and bridal fashion sto…
They may look like two different areas of town completely -- but it's the very same look at the very same location, at the corner of Park Aven…
Starvin' Marvin's in June 1999 after a fire destroyed the building; Doughy Joey's in 2016, for lease, at 300 West Fourth St.
From boarded-up windows in the 1990s to loft apartments and new businesses in 2016, the J.H. Miller building, 314 East Fourth St., has been th…
The New Plaza Hotel, 615 Sycamore St., which closed in the 1970s when the city revised hotel codes that eliminated shared bathrooms and requir…
The Peabody block, 206 East Fourth St., was built in 1878 by W.H. Peabody, then covered up for decades as it was transformed from a tailor to …
The Pierce Building, 208 East Fourth St., has been renovated over the years since it began life as a dry goods store and then a restaurant.
Originally built to house a laundry until 1938, Don Repass acquired it in 1962. JSA Development gutted the interior in 2010 to make way for lo…
The Russell Lamson Hotel, 209 West Fifth St., opened Sept. 1, 1914. Sherman Associates bought the hotel-turned-apartment building in 2011 and …
Built in 1902 by John M. Steely, the main floor of 320 East Fourth Street was renovated to house Cu Restaurant in 2002. The upper levels were …
The first of the three buildings of the Walden Photo block, the 200 block of West 4th Street, was built in 1882. Walden Photo operated out of …
Built in 1908 as a warehouse, Winterbottom Supply relocated to Ansborough Avenue in 2000. Vern and Donna Nelson and Bryan Nichols renovated th…
