WATCH NOW: Waterloo eyes future of former Courier site

WATERLOO — A debate is brewing over the future of The Courier’s former downtown home.

Officials with the city and Waterloo Development Corp. are looking at plans for the buildings at 501 Commercial St., which could include demolition to make way for new development.

But at least one City Council member indicated this week he would not support any project that includes razing the buildings, which have remained vacant since the newspaper relocated its offices in December 2011.

“I would be opposed to tearing historic buildings down in interior Waterloo where a repurposing of those buildings can be accomplished given the appropriate developer,” Morrissey said.

The comments came as council members voted unanimously Monday to renew a contract with Vandewalle and Associates, a Madison, Wis.-based firm which has served as a consultant on downtown redevelopment efforts for nearly two decades.

The scope of services in the $72,000 pact includes coordinating redevelopment in the “superblock,” a four-block area around the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center, which also includes the Ramada hotel, parking ramp and Cedar River Plaza.