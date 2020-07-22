WATCH NOW: Waterloo eyes better fireworks enforcement

WATERLOO — The city is looking for better ways to enforce violations of its fireworks laws.
A majority of Waterloo City Council members are in favor of continuing to allow consumer fireworks use on July 3-5. But several of them this week supported measures to crack down on those violating the rules.
“I’m not in favor of banning for a whole bunch of reasons,” said Councilman Pat Morrissey. “What I’m interested in is tightening up our ordinance, because I think over these last four years of experiencing this we’ve learned some stuff.”
Morrissey unveiled a long list of proposed changes to the city’s fireworks ordinance Monday.
A notable change would allow police officers to issue citations to a property owner if they are unable to determine exactly who exploded fireworks outside of the legal time frame.
Waterloo police have issued just one fireworks citation in the past four years because the standard requires an officer to observe the individual violating the law or have a witness willing to testify against the user.
“What we do see, and I’ve talked to some of the patrol folks, is that upon our response no one’s willing to step up and say this is the property from which fireworks emanated,” said Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald.
Morrissey also wants to change the ordinance to ban fireworks allowed by state law but that mimic display fireworks and exceed certain size and decibel levels. He also suggested the city ticket residents who fail to clean up debris from their fireworks use.
Councilwoman Sharon Juon said she supported some of Morrissey’s suggestions. Juon said she would prefer to ban fireworks use in the city limits, but conceded there wasn’t enough support to make that change.
Councilwoman Margaret Klein said she liked the ability to cite a property owner if a user isn’t identified. But she said Morrissey’s other suggestions were not enforceable.
“I do still support a ban,” Klein said. “It’s very bad for people with PTSD. This year was like a war zone.”
Klein also said noise from fireworks was a contributing factor in the recent death of her pet.
The state law legalizing fireworks in 2017 allowed use from June 1 through July 8 and Dec. 10 through Jan. 3. But cities are allows to set more restrictive time frames or ban them in their jurisdictions.
Eight of Iowa’s 15 largest cities ban fireworks completely. They include Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, West Des Moines, Ames, Dubuque, Urbandale, and Cedar Falls.
Waterloo joins Davenport, Sioux City, Ankeny, Council Bluffs, Marion, and Bettendorf in allowing one to three days for consumers to set off fireworks.
