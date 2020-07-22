WATCH NOW: Waterloo eyes better fireworks enforcement

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — The city is looking for better ways to enforce violations of its fireworks laws.

A majority of Waterloo City Council members are in favor of continuing to allow consumer fireworks use on July 3-5. But several of them this week supported measures to crack down on those violating the rules.

“I’m not in favor of banning for a whole bunch of reasons,” said Councilman Pat Morrissey. “What I’m interested in is tightening up our ordinance, because I think over these last four years of experiencing this we’ve learned some stuff.”

Morrissey unveiled a long list of proposed changes to the city’s fireworks ordinance Monday.

A notable change would allow police officers to issue citations to a property owner if they are unable to determine exactly who exploded fireworks outside of the legal time frame.

Waterloo police have issued just one fireworks citation in the past four years because the standard requires an officer to observe the individual violating the law or have a witness willing to testify against the user.