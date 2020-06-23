WATCH NOW: Waterloo eases employee residency requirements

“I am challenged a little bit by this residency requirement for a couple different reasons,” said Hart, noting the city has not had trouble recruiting every job description included in this week’s policy change.

“I’m always going to be advocating for local jobs,” Hart added. “My other fear is that potentially (employees) may move from here.”

Councilwoman Sharon Juon questioned whether the city could give preference in the hiring process to applicants who live in Waterloo, although that question was unanswered.

Councilman Pat Morrissey said the city should provide housing incentives to new hires who agree to live in town, noting the city provides incentives to attract new businesses or infill housing now.

A policy adopted in 1981 required workers deemed as critical — those who may need to be recalled in emergency situations — to live within a 30-minute drive of the city.

It was revised in 2003 to a 20-mile radius of City Hall. The 10-mile radius was adopted in September 2006 and was one of the most restrictive in the state.

It is illegal under Iowa law for cities to force civil service employees to live in the city where they are employed.