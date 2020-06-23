WATCH NOW: Waterloo eases employee residency requirements

WATERLOO — The city has relaxed its residency requirements for police officers and public works employees.
Waterloo City Council members voted unanimously Monday, despite concerns voiced by the mayor, to change the past policy requiring critical municipal employees to live within 10 miles of City Hall.
The new policy, allowing those workers to live within a 30-mile radius of City Hall, was championed by department heads who said the more restrictive limits were hurting their ability to recruit qualified employees.
Margaret Klein, who had previously voted against exempting firefighters from the policy, said she “reluctantly voted for this” because newly hired Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald said it would increase the applicant pool.
“I find this proposal distasteful because I believe … the people who have jobs here in the city should live in the city,” Klein said.
Councilman Dave Boesen supported the measure but had wanted to increase the radius to 30-miles from the city limits instead of City Hall.
“From City Hall to my house is five miles and you’re still inside Waterloo,” Boesen said.
“The majority of other cities (use) the corporate city limits.”
Mayor Quentin Hart did not threaten a veto but did voice his concerns about the policy change.
“I am challenged a little bit by this residency requirement for a couple different reasons,” said Hart, noting the city has not had trouble recruiting every job description included in this week’s policy change.
“I’m always going to be advocating for local jobs,” Hart added. “My other fear is that potentially (employees) may move from here.”
Councilwoman Sharon Juon questioned whether the city could give preference in the hiring process to applicants who live in Waterloo, although that question was unanswered.
Councilman Pat Morrissey said the city should provide housing incentives to new hires who agree to live in town, noting the city provides incentives to attract new businesses or infill housing now.
A policy adopted in 1981 required workers deemed as critical — those who may need to be recalled in emergency situations — to live within a 30-minute drive of the city.
It was revised in 2003 to a 20-mile radius of City Hall. The 10-mile radius was adopted in September 2006 and was one of the most restrictive in the state.
It is illegal under Iowa law for cities to force civil service employees to live in the city where they are employed.
But the courts have agreed cities can set reasonable residency requirements for critical workers.
