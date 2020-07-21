WATCH NOW: Waterloo debates free downtown parking

WATERLOO — A move is afoot to allow short-term free parking in downtown Waterloo.
City Councilman Pat Morrissey unsuccessfully attempted Monday to tie renewal of the management agreement with Republic Parking System Inc. to free one-hour parking at on-street meters.
His resolution was shot down by City Attorney Martin Petersen, who said the council had not given appropriate public notice about a potential change in downtown parking policies.
But other council members and city staff also said more discussion about the budget impact was needed before making such a major change.
Morrissey had suggested allowing one hour of free parking on Fourth Street between Franklin and Washington streets along with several cross streets. He also wanted to boost fines for repeat violators in hopes of keeping downtown workers from taking up on-street spaces.
Councilman Dave Boesen supported the move, which has been requested by several downtown retailers, and suggested the city could remove meters on Fourth Street and enforce a two-hour free parking limit.
Councilwoman Sharon Juon said more input and information is needed before she could support the change.
“How do we anticipate making up the lost revenue?” she asked, noting removing meters would remove revenue but not expenses.
Chief Financial Officer Michelle Weidner said the city may need to buy new equipment to enforce a free-parking window.
“I don’t know that our meters can be adjusted for one-hour free parking,” she said. “Some of our meters are very old. It may require a pretty large capital investment to start doing that.”
Mayor Quentin Hart said he is talking with Main Street Waterloo about possible “grab and go” zones, where customers could park free for 15 minutes to pick up items from downtown merchants.
He said he would schedule additional work sessions where council members can discuss the other parking ideas.
Meanwhile, council members rejected a proposed five-year renewal and instead voted 4-3 to approve a one-year contract with Republic Parking System, which has managed the downtown parking since 2015.
Council members Morrissey, Boesen, Jonathan Grieder and Jerome Amos Jr. voted for the one-year renewal, while council members Juon, Ray Fuess and Margaret Klein supported the five-year extension.
“I’ve heard a lot of good things about how well they’ve done with the management of our downtown parking,” Juon said.
It was unclear whether Republic would accept a one-year extension since the $40,000 annual payment to the firm was based on a five-year contract.
Courier Reporter Tim Jamison's most memorable stories of 2019
It wasn't always the most important news of the day that stood out to me this year. For the most part, these stories were the ones that reminded me that newspapers play an important role in informing and connecting our community.
In the biggest local economic development announcement of the year, Gary and Becky Bertch announced plans in July for a $100 million theme par…
A controversy over whether the city of Waterloo should sell off portions of its parks for new housing development was a great reminder of the …
Waterloo put itself on the vanguard of a national civil rights movement this year when City Council members made it first city in Iowa and one…
What could have been a routine story about the 10-year anniversary of Waterloo's Pat Bowlsby Off-Leash Dog Park became one of my favorite inte…
Waterloo's slow rolling out of automated traffic enforcement cameras over the past two years have made it difficult to get a grasp on how acti…
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.