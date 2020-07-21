WATCH NOW: Waterloo debates free downtown parking

Chief Financial Officer Michelle Weidner said the city may need to buy new equipment to enforce a free-parking window.

“I don’t know that our meters can be adjusted for one-hour free parking,” she said. “Some of our meters are very old. It may require a pretty large capital investment to start doing that.”

Mayor Quentin Hart said he is talking with Main Street Waterloo about possible “grab and go” zones, where customers could park free for 15 minutes to pick up items from downtown merchants.

He said he would schedule additional work sessions where council members can discuss the other parking ideas.

Meanwhile, council members rejected a proposed five-year renewal and instead voted 4-3 to approve a one-year contract with Republic Parking System, which has managed the downtown parking since 2015.

Council members Morrissey, Boesen, Jonathan Grieder and Jerome Amos Jr. voted for the one-year renewal, while council members Juon, Ray Fuess and Margaret Klein supported the five-year extension.

“I’ve heard a lot of good things about how well they’ve done with the management of our downtown parking,” Juon said.