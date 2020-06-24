WATCH NOW: Waterloo considering ‘racial equity toolkit’

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Human Rights Commission has renewed its push for the city to adopt a “racial equity toolkit.”
Abraham Funchess, the commission’s executive director, asked City Council members Monday to consider using the process to evaluate how policy, program and budget decisions might negatively impact minority groups.
“The toolkit represents a lot of the very conversations that a lot of cities across the nation are exploring,” Funchess said. “They reflect what we have been talking about in the city of Waterloo as well.”
The commission first proposed the toolkit several years ago when online publication 24/7 Wall St. declared Waterloo the worst place in America to be black, largely based on disparities between African Americans and whites in employment, income, education, health care access, homeownership, and incarceration rates.
It has renewed the push now after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody sparked nationwide protests and demands for social and racial justice.
The racial equity toolkit was developed by the Annie E. Casey Foundation in Baltimore and has been used extensively by the Seattle Office for Civil Rights and other communities.
It is a process to ask questions and involve stakeholders to determine how government policies affect marginalized communities. Examples in Seattle evaluated whether a reduction in park budgets negatively impacted minority neighborhoods or whether health department crackdowns on hookah lounges hurt immigrant business owners.
“Sometimes we may implement things that may adversely affect a demographic in the community, and that impact was unintentional perhaps,” Funchess said.
Several councilmen voiced support to adopt the toolkit.
“I know there are a lot of people out there that don’t understand there are a lot of things in our system that are not fair,” said Councilman Jerome Amos Jr. “All I can ask my fellow council members is … to take a look at this information that director Funchess is putting before us and understand that there are things that need to change.”
Councilman Pat Morrissey said he hoped the toolkit could be adopted by the end of the summer, and Councilman Jonathan Grieder said he’d heard favorable reviews from colleagues in Seattle and Iowa City.
“They say that it has made significant strides in their community in terms of equity and justice,” Grieder said.
The toolkit has helped marginalized communities get access to the “levers of power” and helped elected officials have more information to better represent all of their constituents, he added.
Mayor Quentin Hart said he wanted to have more discussion with Funchess before moving forward with the toolkit proposal, while Funchess wanted to reach out to local economic development and health officials.
“We’re going to sit down and talk about this and make sure that whatever we put in is something that could be done and has longevity,” Hart said.
