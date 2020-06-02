WATCH NOW: Waterloo City Council approves 6% sewer rate hike

WATERLOO — Sewer bills will jump again in July as the city spends millions of dollars to comply with federal Clean Water Act requirements.
Waterloo City Council members voted unanimously Monday to approve a roughly 6% sewer rate hike effective July 1.
The increase will raise the average residential sewer user’s monthly bill by about $1.80, but follows a 10% rate hike in 2019 that boosted the average monthly bill to $28.35.
Craig Loffredo, who bought Vet’s Truck Wash on North Elk Run Road in 2018, said the rate hike may seem nominal to a homeowner but is significant to his business. Last year’s rate hike added more than $10,000 to his annual sewer costs.
“These are big numbers for small businesses, especially one like ours that uses a lot of water and uses the sewer system,” Loffredo said. “If you add this to the COVID-19 stuff — we’re running now for two and a half months at something less than 60% — this is pretty difficult.”
Mayor Quentin Hart empathized with Loffredo but noted cities all across the country are dealing with costly upgrades to their sewage treatment plants and collection systems.
“Our sewer rates and water rates are very competitive to other communities,” Hart said. “But right now we’re placed in a situation where we have a tremendous amount of work that needs to be done.”
The city is working on an estimated $100 million plan to upgrade its sewage treatment plant and has another $70 million of improvements to repair and enhance the collection system, driven largely by a court order from the Environmental Protection Agency.
“None of us like to raise any rates,” said Chief Financial Officer Michelle Weidner. “But the EPA has told us that we have to make improvements, and we are entering into contracts to be in compliance with that. We do have to have this rate increase to be able to pay our bills.”
Councilman Jonathan Grieder said this situation is a lesson on how the cost of putting off maintenance can come home to roost.
“We just need to be cognizant that while sometimes it might be easy to defer the cost to later … in the end that stuff has to be made up, we have to spend the money,” he said.
