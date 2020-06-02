WATCH NOW: Waterloo City Council approves 6% sewer rate hike

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Sewer bills will jump again in July as the city spends millions of dollars to comply with federal Clean Water Act requirements.

Waterloo City Council members voted unanimously Monday to approve a roughly 6% sewer rate hike effective July 1.

The increase will raise the average residential sewer user’s monthly bill by about $1.80, but follows a 10% rate hike in 2019 that boosted the average monthly bill to $28.35.

Craig Loffredo, who bought Vet’s Truck Wash on North Elk Run Road in 2018, said the rate hike may seem nominal to a homeowner but is significant to his business. Last year’s rate hike added more than $10,000 to his annual sewer costs.

“These are big numbers for small businesses, especially one like ours that uses a lot of water and uses the sewer system,” Loffredo said. “If you add this to the COVID-19 stuff — we’re running now for two and a half months at something less than 60% — this is pretty difficult.”

Mayor Quentin Hart empathized with Loffredo but noted cities all across the country are dealing with costly upgrades to their sewage treatment plants and collection systems.