WATCH NOW: Waterloo bans pedestrians from narrow road medians

WATERLOO — The city has banned pedestrians from standing in narrow medians and ramp noses.

Waterloo City Council members voted 5-2 Monday to approve the final reading of an ordinance drafted to deal with concerns about people panhandling in potentially dangerous locations in the Crossroads Center retail area.

Councilmen Jonathan Grieder and Pat Morrissey, who opposed the measure, voiced concern about violators being charged with a simple misdemeanor.

Such violations are punishable by fines of $65 to $625 and possible jail time, while Morrissey said the penalty should be a municipal infraction with a first offense starting around $10.

Grieder said he planned to submit proposed amendments to the ordinance next week, including a move to change the violation to a municipal infraction.

The ordinance, spearheaded by Councilwoman Margaret Klein, had been heavily debated during its first two appearances before the council but moved through quickly this week.

Supporters say it is dangerous for people to be standing in narrow medians, especially among heavy traffic on San Marnan Drive, Flammang Drive and La Porte Road. Some noted the practice causes traffic problems when motorists stop to give money to panhandlers.