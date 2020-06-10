WATCH NOW: Waterloo bans pedestrians from narrow road medians

WATERLOO — The city has banned pedestrians from standing in narrow medians and ramp noses.
Waterloo City Council members voted 5-2 Monday to approve the final reading of an ordinance drafted to deal with concerns about people panhandling in potentially dangerous locations in the Crossroads Center retail area.
Councilmen Jonathan Grieder and Pat Morrissey, who opposed the measure, voiced concern about violators being charged with a simple misdemeanor.
Such violations are punishable by fines of $65 to $625 and possible jail time, while Morrissey said the penalty should be a municipal infraction with a first offense starting around $10.
Grieder said he planned to submit proposed amendments to the ordinance next week, including a move to change the violation to a municipal infraction.
The ordinance, spearheaded by Councilwoman Margaret Klein, had been heavily debated during its first two appearances before the council but moved through quickly this week.
Supporters say it is dangerous for people to be standing in narrow medians, especially among heavy traffic on San Marnan Drive, Flammang Drive and La Porte Road. Some noted the practice causes traffic problems when motorists stop to give money to panhandlers.
Opponents said there was no record of pedestrian fatalities or injuries near Crossroads and painted the measure as a heartless crackdown on desperate or mentally ill individuals seeking money. Panhandling has been upheld by federal courts as a First Amendment right.
The ordinance applies to anyone standing in a median less than six feet wide anywhere in the city but includes wider medians around Crossroads. It applies to any activity — panhandling, handing out handbills, holding advertising signs, etc. — except for those standing in median waiting to cross the street.
Panhandling is still legal in the city at other locations.
“This ordinance does not prohibit standing on the side of the street,” said City Attorney Martin Petersen.
