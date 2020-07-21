WATCH NOW: Waterloo approves long-delayed street repair contract

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — A street repair project delayed over funding concerns will get underway.

Waterloo City Council members voted unanimously Monday to approve a $3.2 million contract for Aspro Inc. to put a new asphalt overlay on portions of 14 deteriorating streets.

The contract approval had been on hold since April because city officials were concerned about the COVID-19 pandemic reducing the local-option sales tax receipts expected to pay for the work.

But City Engineer Jamie Knutson and Chief Financial Official Michelle Weidner noted Aspro president Milt Dakovich suggested a plan to complete two-thirds of the work initially.

The city would then review the sales tax budget later this year before issuing a notice to proceed with construction of the remaining streets, assuming dollars are available.

Weidner said it may take time to determine the impact of COVID-19 on the 1% sales tax, which Waterloo voters earmarked entirely for roads. Many businesses generating the tax shut down or saw reduced business during the pandemic.