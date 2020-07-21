WATCH NOW: Waterloo approves long-delayed street repair contract

WATERLOO — A street repair project delayed over funding concerns will get underway.
Waterloo City Council members voted unanimously Monday to approve a $3.2 million contract for Aspro Inc. to put a new asphalt overlay on portions of 14 deteriorating streets.
The contract approval had been on hold since April because city officials were concerned about the COVID-19 pandemic reducing the local-option sales tax receipts expected to pay for the work.
But City Engineer Jamie Knutson and Chief Financial Official Michelle Weidner noted Aspro president Milt Dakovich suggested a plan to complete two-thirds of the work initially.
The city would then review the sales tax budget later this year before issuing a notice to proceed with construction of the remaining streets, assuming dollars are available.
Weidner said it may take time to determine the impact of COVID-19 on the 1% sales tax, which Waterloo voters earmarked entirely for roads. Many businesses generating the tax shut down or saw reduced business during the pandemic.
“Because of COVID-19 there are impacts statewide on some of our street funding,” Weidner said. “…We just don’t have all the pieces of that puzzle that we need to have right now, so that is why I’m being cautious about awarding the contract.”
Knutson said the first phase of the contract would include about $2.2 million in work and was designed to pick up streets that were tied to other projects and needed to be done this year.
Those roads include Greyhound Drive from U.S. Highway 63 to Ridgeway Avenue; Lafayette Street from Fairview Avenue to Oak Avenue; Newell Street from east of Springview Street to Northeast Drive; Rachael Street between Nancy and Wendy roads; Reed Street between Arlington and Hanover streets; San Marnan Drive’s frontage road from Flammang to Penneys Street; and Tower Park Drive from Johnathan Street to Kimball Avenue.
Streets put on hold until a financial review later in the year include West 11th Street between South and Washington streets; Easton Avenue from Hammond Avenue to 11th Street; a portion of Flammang Drive east of Hammond; Forest Avenue from Randolph Street to Hammond; Hartman Avenue between Ansborough and Janney avenues; Meadow Lane from Russell Road to Ansborough; and Stephan Avenue between Falls and Stratford avenues.
University Avenue phase three renderings:
University and Fletcher roundabout
University and Fletcher roundabout at night
University Avenue bridge at Greenhill
University Avenue at Greenhill night
University at Greenhill eastbound
University at Greenhill eastbound night
University and Falls Avenue marker
University and Falls Avenue at night
University bridge over Black Hawk Creek
University at Greenhill southbound
University and Greenhill southbound night
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.