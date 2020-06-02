WATCH NOW Virus aid will fund low-income housing in Cedar Falls

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CEDAR FALLS — Amendments to the city’s low-income housing plans are clearing the way for an infusion of federal coronavirus funds.

The City Council on Monday approved changes to the Community Development Block Grant citizen participation plan, five-year consolidated plan and annual action plan. As a result, Cedar Falls will be able to access $160,662 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds through the grant program. That is on top of $105,075 in block grant funds already received unrelated to the coronavirus, for a total of $265,737.

The CARES Act, passed by Congress and approved by President Trump, makes funding available to state and local governments dealing with the fallout from the pandemic.

A change in the citizen participation plan takes advantage of the U.S. Department Housing and Urban Development’s waiver allowing a five-day public hearing process rather than 30 days.

On the consolidated plan, there are “several minor updates to make to consider the waiver and the amended amount” of block grant funds, said Stephanie Houk Sheetz, director of community development.