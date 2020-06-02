WATCH NOW Virus aid will fund low-income housing in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS — Amendments to the city’s low-income housing plans are clearing the way for an infusion of federal coronavirus funds.
The City Council on Monday approved changes to the Community Development Block Grant citizen participation plan, five-year consolidated plan and annual action plan. As a result, Cedar Falls will be able to access $160,662 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds through the grant program. That is on top of $105,075 in block grant funds already received unrelated to the coronavirus, for a total of $265,737.
The CARES Act, passed by Congress and approved by President Trump, makes funding available to state and local governments dealing with the fallout from the pandemic.
A change in the citizen participation plan takes advantage of the U.S. Department Housing and Urban Development’s waiver allowing a five-day public hearing process rather than 30 days.
On the consolidated plan, there are “several minor updates to make to consider the waiver and the amended amount” of block grant funds, said Stephanie Houk Sheetz, director of community development.
Most of the new funds – $100,000 – will be used to rehabilitate affordable owner-occupied homes, according to the amended action plan. It needed to be changed to reflect the additional dollars.
Sheetz said that is “the biggest impact we would make in Cedar Falls” using the block grants funds. “These are projects that can range from $5,000 to $20,000,” she noted. It can go to home maintenance and repair that a homeowner can’t do because of COVID-19 related hardships, like losing a job.
Another $32,132 will go to service agency support that helps keep people from becoming homeless. The remaining $28,530 is for planning and administration of the grant funds.
The council also approved an amendment to its agreement with the Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments for grant administration and technical services related to receiving the CARES Act money.
In other business, the council:
- Accepted a $69,608 bid from Boulder Contracting of Grundy Center for the 2020 Community Development Block Grant sidewalk infill project. It was the lowest of three bids on the project, which had an estimated cost of $105,800.
- Approved a preliminary plat amendment to the The Arbors residential development that will increase housing density for its final three phases.
- Passed the third and final reading of an ordinance amending city code by rezoning most of 244 acres of recently annexed land from agricultural to residential and planned light industrial. It is at the southwest edge of the city adjacent to the industrial park.
- Approved updating the Hearst Center for the Arts monument sign at a cost of $1,690, which will be funded by its nonprofit friends organization. The sign, dating from 1989, displays the original logo. A redesigned logo was unveiled in 2016.
- Amended the contract with artist Gillian Christy to install a sculpture honoring former Mayor Jon Crews in front of City Hall. Due to ongoing disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, she is under stay at home orders and unable to continue fabrication of the sculpture in her Boston studio. Rather than installing the sculpture this month in time for Sturgis Falls Celebration, which has been cancelled, it will be installed a year later.
- Approved Western Home Communities request for public right-of-way vacation of 21,995 square feet at Prairie Parkway and Prairie View Road. The land now goes through a 60-day process where it will be offered for sale based on a prior fair market appraisal.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.