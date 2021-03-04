 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Tyson workers in Waterloo get COVID-19 vaccine
WATCH NOW: Tyson workers in Waterloo get COVID-19 vaccine

WATERLOO — More than 1,000 COVID-19 infections. At least six worker deaths. The Tyson plant in Waterloo was the site of one of the county's worst outbreaks.

But beginning Wednesday, workers took a step to reclaim the safety of their workplace. They got vaccinated.

Tyson COVID-19 Vaccine Photo 1

Tyson workers in Waterloo got the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday.

The Waterloo workers were part of a Tyson vaccine event in partnership with Matrix Medical Network, a clinical services company. Tyson is partnering with Hy-Vee to give additional vaccines Friday to Tyson workers at an Independence plant that manufactures dog treats.

The Tyson plant in Waterloo saw more than 1,000 cases of COVID-19 among its more than 3,000 workers. The company temporarily closed the plant in the spring after pressure from public health and government officials. The plant is linked to at least six worker deaths from COVID-19.

Some Waterloo health services workers already got vaccinated, Tyson said in February.

Tyson is offering its workers up to four hours of regular pay for getting vaccinated. Workers can get vaccinated from outside sources — such as a health care providers or pharmacies — or by Tyson clinics with Matrix Medical Network.

Waterloo Tyson workers get COVID-19 vaccine

1 of 5

The company said other COVID-19 vaccination events are planned for Iowa plants in Columbus Junction, Council Bluffs, Perry, Sioux City and Storm Lake.

Educational materials about the vaccine were given to Tyson workers, the company said. The resources were given in "multiple languages" and there is a hotline for workers to ask questions, according to Tyson.

Tyson workers at both the Waterloo and Independence plants worried that a lack of strict prevention efforts was causing people to get sick during the pandemic. The Independence plant has 265 workers, the company said.

Tyson said it implemented walk-through temperature scanners, workstation dividers, social distance monitors, COVID-19 testing, additional worker pay and benefits, COVID-19 testing and added medical staff. The investments totaled more than $540 million across Tyson's U.S. facilities, the company said.

