WATCH NOW: Tyson workers in Waterloo get COVID-19 vaccine

WATERLOO — More than 1,000 COVID-19 infections. At least six worker deaths. The Tyson plant in Waterloo was the site of one of the county's worst outbreaks.

But beginning Wednesday, workers took a step to reclaim the safety of their workplace. They got vaccinated.

The Waterloo workers were part of a Tyson vaccine event in partnership with Matrix Medical Network, a clinical services company. Tyson is partnering with Hy-Vee to give additional vaccines Friday to Tyson workers at an Independence plant that manufactures dog treats.

The Tyson plant in Waterloo saw more than 1,000 cases of COVID-19 among its more than 3,000 workers. The company temporarily closed the plant in the spring after pressure from public health and government officials. The plant is linked to at least six worker deaths from COVID-19.

Some Waterloo health services workers already got vaccinated, Tyson said in February.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}