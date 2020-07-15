WATCH NOW: Too much work, pandemic stress Waterloo street budget

WATERLOO — The city may have overcommitted its street repair budget as the COVID-19 pandemic threatens future revenues.
Waterloo City Council members are debating whether to scrap or scale back the annual asphalt overlay project expected to be funded this year with local-option sales tax dollars.
They voted unanimously Monday to delay voting on a $3.22 million contract with Aspro Inc. to put a new asphalt surface on portions of 14 city streets.
The city opened the construction bid in April but put the contract award on hold for 81 days and counting based on concerns flagging retail sales due to COVID-19 would cause sales tax revenue to fall.
Waterloo uses its 1 percent local option sales tax revenue to replace and resurface failing roads and to provide matching dollars for grants to build new streets.
Chief Financial Officer Michelle Weidner said the city will have committed to spend $9.3 million in option tax construction money if it approves the entire overlay contract. Council members had budgeted less than $8.5 million.
“We’re already going to be dipping into fund balance by about $850,000, and that’s only if we get all the revenue we budgeted to get this year,” she said. “I am very concerned about this rate of construction right now and not knowing what the COVID future will bring us right now.
“I’m certainly not opposed to any of the projects,” she added. “I just wish there was enough money in the piggy bank to pay for them.”
Along with the annual street reconstruction and street overlay contracts, the city also funds some engineering salaries and puts seal coats on unimproved streets with local option tax funds. It is also being eyed to match a state grant to improve Newell Street in the Northeast Industrial Park and to fill a possible shortfall in the University Avenue reconstruction project.
City Engineer Jamie Knutson said dropping or scaling back the overlay contract would create several problems for the city and could mean some wards don’t see any work in 2020.
“There are streets from everybody’s wards that are in this,” he said. “For the last 25 years we’ve tried to make sure … because everybody pays this local option, that every ward gets some work every year.”
Knutson also noted a few of the streets in the overlay project were designed to tie into other projects, including the Newell widening, and a turning lane to be installed at West Ridgeway Avenue and Greyhound Drive. Lafayette Street, in the overlay list, is a 2021 RAGBRAI bicycle route.
“There are a lot of streets on here that are not in great shape,” he said. “I would argue that all of them are a priority.”
A majority of council members, including Dave Boesen, Pat Morrissey, Margaret Klein and Jonathan Grieder, all asked Knutson and staff to return with a recommendation next week to remove some of the streets from the overlay contract, even if it means some wards miss out.
Grieder said he believed residents would understand the situation given the potential COVID-19 impact.
“We have to just prioritize for this year, because this year is this year and hopefully never happens again,” he said. “But it is what it is.”
Councilman Jerome Amos Jr. voiced the only objection to holding off on the contract award.
“I understand the COVID issue; I understand CFO Weidner’s concerns,” Amos said. “But as a city I’m really concerned we’re letting this control us and we’re not moving forward with the things we should be doing for the citizens.”
Streets slated to get a new asphalt surface in the pending overlay contract include: West 11th Street between South and Washington streets; Easton Avenue from Hammond Avenue to 11th Street; a portion of Flammang Drive east of Hammond; Forest Avenue from Randolph Street to Hammond; Greyhound Drive from U.S. Highway 63 to Ridgeway Avenue; and Hartman Avenue between Ansborough and Janney avenues.
Other overlay streets are Lafayette Street from Fairview Avenue to Oak Avenue; Meadow Lane from Russell Road to Ansborough; Newell Street from east of Springview Street to Northeast Drive; Rachael Street between Nancy and Wendy roads; Reed Street between Arlington and Hanover streets; San Marnan Drive’s frontage road from Flammang to Penneys Street; Stephan Avenue between Falls and Stratford avenues; and Tower Park Drive from Johnathan Street to Kimball Avenue.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.