WATCH NOW: Too much work, pandemic stress Waterloo street budget

“I’m certainly not opposed to any of the projects,” she added. “I just wish there was enough money in the piggy bank to pay for them.”

Along with the annual street reconstruction and street overlay contracts, the city also funds some engineering salaries and puts seal coats on unimproved streets with local option tax funds. It is also being eyed to match a state grant to improve Newell Street in the Northeast Industrial Park and to fill a possible shortfall in the University Avenue reconstruction project.

City Engineer Jamie Knutson said dropping or scaling back the overlay contract would create several problems for the city and could mean some wards don’t see any work in 2020.

“There are streets from everybody’s wards that are in this,” he said. “For the last 25 years we’ve tried to make sure … because everybody pays this local option, that every ward gets some work every year.”

Knutson also noted a few of the streets in the overlay project were designed to tie into other projects, including the Newell widening, and a turning lane to be installed at West Ridgeway Avenue and Greyhound Drive. Lafayette Street, in the overlay list, is a 2021 RAGBRAI bicycle route.