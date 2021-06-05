WATCH NOW: 'This is a genocide': Pro-Palestinian activists march in CF

“You don’t understand true justice until you appreciate, internationally, what justice looks like,” Funchess said. “And in this particular situation, I think the Palestinian people have been abused, that their human rights have been violated, and for whatever reason we tend to close our eyes to that.”

Masinovic said it was similar to the genocide at Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, in the early 1990s, saying it was important to stand up for Palestinians in the same way others stood for her.

“My people went through it, and I don’t want to see another people or generation have to go through the same hardship and inhumane treatment,” Masinovic said.

Masinovic said she’s tried reaching out to UNI President Mark Nook about supporting Palestine, and said she didn’t receive a reply. Other local leaders weren’t supportive, either.

When asked about the upcoming march last week, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley said the federal government would continue to support Israel because the U.S. “needs a friend” in the region, partly due to oil production and because it was “the only democracy” in the region.