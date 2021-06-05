WATCH NOW: 'This is a genocide': Pro-Palestinian activists march in CF

CEDAR FALLS — The latest Israeli-Palestinian violence in May — in which 12 Israelis and 248 Palestinians in Gaza had died by May 22 — was not a fair fight, pro-Palestinian speakers argued during the Iowa March for Palestine on Friday.
“Both sides are not equal,” said Leila Masinovic, president of the University of Northern Iowa’s Muslim Students Association, which put on the march through Cedar Falls. “This is not a conflict. This is a genocide. ... How many people have to die in order for our government to understand that sending money to an apartheid state is not OK?”
A few dozen participants started with prayers in the 90-degree heat at Gateway Park before marching through downtown Cedar Falls, stopping at Overman Park to chant toward City Hall.
Marchers held signs and waved Palestinian flags, chanting “Free, free Palestine,” “Occupation no more,” “Israel’s a terrorist state” and “Not another nickel, not another dime, no more money for Israel’s crimes.”
Ibrahim Shehata, imam at the Islamic Foundation of Iowa in Waterloo, said those gathered were not against the Jewish people. Historically Palestine was a region where people of all Abrahamic religions lived until 1948, when Israel was created as an independent state from British-controlled Palestine.
Instead, it is Zionism — the belief that Jewish people deserve Israel as their homeland — and its violent enforcement that speakers protested.
“That promised land was a promised land for the believers — not for the oppressors, not for the killers of children,” Shehata said. “Our dilemma and our message is a dilemma and a message of injustice.”
Ahmed Abouzid, imam at Masjid Al-Noor Community Center in Waterloo, echoed that it was not a question of religion but of humanity, pointing to a verse in the Quran that emphasizes peace among “all mankind.”
“We aren’t against any other religion,” Abouzid said. “We are against people who are killing our kids. We are against people who are stealing our houses.”
The Iowa March for Palestine piggybacked on the National March for Palestine, which took place last weekend in Washington, D.C.
“We are seeing increasing progress in raising awareness for Congress to better support solutions to protect the legal and human rights of Palestinians,” said Nihad Awad, national executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations. “At the same time, we have witnessed a continued reluctance in the Biden administration to hold Israel accountable for its war crimes in Gaza or uphold American values by demanding an end to evictions of Palestinians in Jerusalem.”
Abraham Funchess, who leads the Waterloo Human Rights Commission that Shehata is a part of, also joined Friday’s march.
“You don’t understand true justice until you appreciate, internationally, what justice looks like,” Funchess said. “And in this particular situation, I think the Palestinian people have been abused, that their human rights have been violated, and for whatever reason we tend to close our eyes to that.”
Masinovic said it was similar to the genocide at Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, in the early 1990s, saying it was important to stand up for Palestinians in the same way others stood for her.
“My people went through it, and I don’t want to see another people or generation have to go through the same hardship and inhumane treatment,” Masinovic said.
Masinovic said she’s tried reaching out to UNI President Mark Nook about supporting Palestine, and said she didn’t receive a reply. Other local leaders weren’t supportive, either.
When asked about the upcoming march last week, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley said the federal government would continue to support Israel because the U.S. “needs a friend” in the region, partly due to oil production and because it was “the only democracy” in the region.
“I don’t know what the march is about tomorrow, but I know this: That there would not have been any trouble between Hamas and Israel three weeks ago if Hamas had not started sending rockets into Israel,” Grassley said. “I don’t know that Israel takes offensive action against anybody unless it’s to protect themselves, and firing rockets into Israel is wrong.”
Asked about Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, Grassley said the coalition forming in government against him likely wouldn’t work because “they’re so divided, their only unity is hate for Netanyahu.”
Masinovic said she found it “hurtful” that more leaders weren’t standing up for Palestine.
“A genocide — there’s no sides to pick,” she said.