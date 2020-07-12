WATCH NOW: Swimming boosters ask Cedar Falls council to help fund high school pool

CEDAR FALLS — Advocates say a new high school could have an indoor swimming pool when it opens in four years with the financial help of the city.
A “future” pool site is currently planned when the new Cedar Falls High School opens in the fall of 2024 near West 27th Street and Hudson Road. But the swimming pool support group Jump In! – which has close to 500 members – is urging the City Council to help speed up the timeline.
Members of the group who made a presentation to the council last week during its committee of the whole estimated the pool would cost $13 million to build. They suggested the city contribute just under a quarter of the money needed.
A high school pool will replace the pools at Holmes and Peet junior high schools, which were built 43 years ago. The city funded 10% of the $1.1 million cost of constructing those pools, with Cedar Falls Community Schools paying the rest.
Currently, the city shares operational costs of those facilities, providing community access through the Cedar Falls Fitness and Recreation Center. According to the advocacy group, the city covers 45% of all ongoing pool operating costs, or about $41,000 in 2019. In addition, the city pays all of its program costs at the two pools.
“Cedar Falls is one of the few places where the city and the school district and also some community groups share in the upkeep of the pools,” said Nick Lakin, a Jump In! member and head coach of the University of Northern Iowa’s women’s swimming team.
Group member believe a similar approach will be key for the new pool.
“We think it’s really important that we take a collaborative approach to funding this pool,” said group member Lorelei Redfern. The advocates are proposing the school district, city, community and philanthropic groups, and UNI all help cover the cost.
“We’re excited about the opportunity for all four entities to work together as we fund this particular pool,” she said. “We know it’s a significant expense.”
Discussions have taken place with Cedar Falls Schools about covering the largest share, but Redfern said no commitment has been made at this time. “We hope that the school could contribute $8 million,” she noted.
“But we are also hopeful that the city could contribute $3 million,” she added. “We’re hoping that through the community we could raise $2 million – $1 million being in grants and $1 million in private donations.”
Still, Redfern admitted, “this is an ambitious funding goal. But we think with the interest and desire in the community this is something we could do.
“One of the things, though, that is really essential for us is to have both the city and school prioritize their support for any Black Hawk Gaming (Association) grant to have that money go to the pool if and when that’s available. Because we consider that to be very important and we need your help in terms of doing that.”
The advocates emphasized the value of constructing the pool at the same time as the school.
“We as a group think that it’s important to get on this as soon as we can and build the pool with the actual facility,” said Lakin.
Traci Mallaro, another group member said any gap in the availability of pool lanes could have an extensive impact on all the activities that currently take place at Holmes and Peet.
“These pools are extensively used,” she noted. “They’re basically booked from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week. There’s 26,000 users a year.”
And one of the facilities is likely to be phased out before the new high school opens.
“What many of you may not realize is the Cedar Falls district is closing the Peet pool in the next one to three years,” said Mallaro, because of a need for more classroom space. “And when this happens, 50% of the scheduling is going to be eliminated. It’s going to have a crippling effect on all water safety and swim programs in Cedar Falls.”
Council members responded positively to the funding request.
“I don’t really want to lose this opportunity to build a state-of-the-art pool in conjunction with the school district,” said council member Frank Darrah.
“I think the worst thing that could happen here is if this is viewed as solely a school asset,” said council member Nick Taiber. “Really, it has to be viewed as a community asset.” He suggested co-locating other fitness activities in the facility to help increase the community’s buy-in.
Stephanie Houk Sheetz, Cedar Falls community development director, said city staff has been pretty involved in meeting with the group. She suggested council members further discuss the funding idea at its goal-setting sessions during the fall.
