WATCH NOW: Swimming boosters ask Cedar Falls council to help fund high school pool

Group member believe a similar approach will be key for the new pool.

“We think it’s really important that we take a collaborative approach to funding this pool,” said group member Lorelei Redfern. The advocates are proposing the school district, city, community and philanthropic groups, and UNI all help cover the cost.

“We’re excited about the opportunity for all four entities to work together as we fund this particular pool,” she said. “We know it’s a significant expense.”

Discussions have taken place with Cedar Falls Schools about covering the largest share, but Redfern said no commitment has been made at this time. “We hope that the school could contribute $8 million,” she noted.

“But we are also hopeful that the city could contribute $3 million,” she added. “We’re hoping that through the community we could raise $2 million – $1 million being in grants and $1 million in private donations.”

Still, Redfern admitted, “this is an ambitious funding goal. But we think with the interest and desire in the community this is something we could do.