WATCH NOW: State launches new COVID-19 vaccine website, but it won't schedule shots

The new website, vaccinate.iowa.gov, will launch Friday, Reynolds said. It will contain information about what groups of Iowans are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, frequently asked questions about the vaccine, and a locator to help Iowans find local health care providers.

Iowans will not be able to schedule a vaccination appointment through the site. Iowans with questions about how to schedule an appointment should continue to reach out to their health care provider or local public health department.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“(The new website) will help you better understand and navigate the process and hopefully answer some of those frequently asked questions,” Reynolds said.

More than 300,000 Iowans have received at least a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 155,000 have received a second dose and are fully vaccinated, according to state data.

Compared to other states’ distribution rates per population, Iowa is above average for the rate of residents receiving at least one dose, but among the states with the lowest rate of residents receiving two doses, according to federal data.