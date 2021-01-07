WATCH NOW: Split council sinks bid to prohibit competing downtown events during Sturgis Falls Celebration

Deanna Nelson of Eagle View Partners, which built the River Place development, said Live to 9 had hoped to hold events at the plaza and a closed-off Second and State streets last year during Sturgis Falls.

"We really don't think it's appropriate for the city to give up this ability to issue any permits," said Kyle Henderson, an organizer with the Cedar Basin Music Festival and a Live to 9 committee member. He added that their goal is to "bring more people downtown" by providing another "quality event."

"There's over 30 different events that take place within the celebration," said Pete Downs, a Sturgis Falls board member. He noted that beverage ticket sales at Gateway Park supplement funding for all aspects of the festival, helping to keep it admission free.

"I guess we look at it as a competing event," he said of Live to 9 holding concerts at the plaza during the weekend. Downs suggested that could impact those beverage ticket sales.

He also raised the specter that music on the plaza would compete sonically with the Overman Park stage due to it's proximity. He particularly emphasized the Saturday night concert planned by a U.S. Marine Corps band.

"Will there be an overlap of music? There's a concern of that," he said.