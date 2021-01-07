WATCH NOW: Split council sinks bid to prohibit competing downtown events during Sturgis Falls Celebration

CEDAR FALLS — An attempt to prohibit competing events on downtown public property during the Sturgis Falls Celebration failed this week.
The City Council, meeting as the committee of the whole on Monday, voted down a proposed amendment to the annual contract with the summer festival, held during the final weekend of June.
Sturgis Falls organizers called for no special event permits to be issued in the area roughly between the Cedar River and Franklin Street to the west and from West First Street south to West Seventh Street. City staff presented language to the council that would have added the provision into the contract.
The change was rejected 4-3 with council members Daryl Kruse, Dave Sires and Susan deBuhr voting in favor.
"The city still has an opportunity to review every application that comes (to it)," said council member Mark Miller. "I'm not comfortable going this far and wide without knowing what the future holds."
Sires called Sturgis Falls "one of the greatest events in the state" and emphasized how much money the festival gives back to the community.
"It's one weekend of the year. I think we could help to protect them," he said.
The proposal was made over concerns that Live to 9, a summer concert series, will seek to hold events that weekend on a new plaza at East Second and State streets in the River Place development. The Cedar Basin Music Festival is a major sponsor of Live to 9. The festival is held concurrently with Sturgis Falls in Sturgis Park, north of First Street near south bank of the river.
Deanna Nelson of Eagle View Partners, which built the River Place development, said Live to 9 had hoped to hold events at the plaza and a closed-off Second and State streets last year during Sturgis Falls.
"We really don't think it's appropriate for the city to give up this ability to issue any permits," said Kyle Henderson, an organizer with the Cedar Basin Music Festival and a Live to 9 committee member. He added that their goal is to "bring more people downtown" by providing another "quality event."
"There's over 30 different events that take place within the celebration," said Pete Downs, a Sturgis Falls board member. He noted that beverage ticket sales at Gateway Park supplement funding for all aspects of the festival, helping to keep it admission free.
"I guess we look at it as a competing event," he said of Live to 9 holding concerts at the plaza during the weekend. Downs suggested that could impact those beverage ticket sales.
He also raised the specter that music on the plaza would compete sonically with the Overman Park stage due to it's proximity. He particularly emphasized the Saturday night concert planned by a U.S. Marine Corps band.
"Will there be an overlap of music? There's a concern of that," he said.
"We're looking at: Does it make the event better? Does one more event really add to it?" said Downs. "If it does add to the celebration, then we're for it."
Council member Kelly Dunn commented that greater diversity of events and some competition would be a good change.
"Basically, what I'm getting at is I don't feel giving one organization that much power even if it is just for a weekend is a good move," she said.
Council member Frank Darrah agreed.
"I just feel like by allowing the plaza to be used it's just going to draw more people to the area," he said. If a concert stage is allowed at the plaza, Darrah proposed a solution like no music there during the Marine band performance.