WATCH NOW: Some Cedar Falls council members favor meeting at City Hall

CEDAR FALLS — In a bid to restore some sense of normalcy, a City Council member proposed this week that the group gather at City Hall for its next meeting.

Dave Sires suggested during Monday’s meeting by video conference “that we look into opening up the council.” He referenced Gov. Kim Reynolds’ recent loosening up of restrictions for businesses in some parts of the state, not including Black Hawk County. To adhere to social distancing measures, he said council members could all sit six feet apart on the dais.

“I’d like to see us get back to a little normalcy,” he said. “I think that’d be good for everyone.”

City Administrator Ron Gaines said it may be a possibility to bring the council and staff into the chamber with the social distancing measures. Mayor Rob Green, who has been setting up Zoom video conferencing for the meetings, said such an arrangement would still allow for residents to join remotely over a computer or phone.

Not everyone was ready to move beyond a virtual gathering, though.

“I’m not overly eager to rush back into this,” said council member Mark Miller. “Especially when all of our other policies citywide are saying our buildings are closed, our employees are going to work at home whenever they can.