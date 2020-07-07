WATCH NOW: Second attempt by Cedar Falls council to reconsider resilience plan falls short

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — For the second time, an effort to reconsider a previously approved consultant’s agreement ended with no City Council discussion.

This time, council member Daryl Kruse’s motion regarding the $87,500 Perkins & Will contract didn’t even get a second.

The Minneapolis consultants will help Cedar Falls develop a resilience, or sustainability, plan. The contract was approved June 1 in a split vote.

Kruse, who initially voted for the contract, asked for it to be reconsidered June 15 and again Monday. Three weeks ago, the vote on whether to discuss the reconsideration motion failed 3-3. Since council member Susan deBuhr was absent, a council rule allowed Kruse to bring it up again.

Unlike the first time, when council member Mark Miller seconded his motion to discuss the matter, no one did this time. DeBuhr offered a second and then asked: “Am I allowed to second?” She wasn’t allowed to, so it failed.

Only someone on the prevailing side of the original vote can bring up and second a motion for reconsideration. DeBuhr had originally voted against the contract.