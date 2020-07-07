WATCH NOW: Second attempt by Cedar Falls council to reconsider resilience plan falls short

CEDAR FALLS — For the second time, an effort to reconsider a previously approved consultant’s agreement ended with no City Council discussion.
This time, council member Daryl Kruse’s motion regarding the $87,500 Perkins & Will contract didn’t even get a second.
The Minneapolis consultants will help Cedar Falls develop a resilience, or sustainability, plan. The contract was approved June 1 in a split vote.
Kruse, who initially voted for the contract, asked for it to be reconsidered June 15 and again Monday. Three weeks ago, the vote on whether to discuss the reconsideration motion failed 3-3. Since council member Susan deBuhr was absent, a council rule allowed Kruse to bring it up again.
Unlike the first time, when council member Mark Miller seconded his motion to discuss the matter, no one did this time. DeBuhr offered a second and then asked: “Am I allowed to second?” She wasn’t allowed to, so it failed.
Only someone on the prevailing side of the original vote can bring up and second a motion for reconsideration. DeBuhr had originally voted against the contract.
The council directed city officials to move forward with hiring a consultant to help develop the plan focusing on climate issues during its goal-setting sessions in December. The process to develop a plan will include seeking community input through a number of public workshops.
In other business, the council approved:
- Plans and specifications for the 2020 seal coat project, which will include 10 street sections, one alley, and multiple single lane drives in three cemeteries and eight parking lots. The total estimated cost is $244,670, to be paid for through the city’s street construction fund and local options sales taxes.
- Plans and specifications for the Clay Street Park water quality improvements project, with an estimated cost of $182,865. Funding includes the city’s storm water bond and a $150,000 grant Resource Enhancement and Protection grant from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
- Submitting an annual action plan on the use of $273,111 in Community Development Block Grant funds to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The money will benefit low- and moderate-income areas, with $166,523 going to neighborhood recreational amenities, $40,966 to service agencies that help prevent homelessness, and $11,000 to rehabilitate owner-occupied affordable housing.
- A professional services agreement with AECOM Technical Services of Waterloo not to exceed $492,500, chiefly for reconstruction of West 27th Street. The work will go from the planned new Cedar Falls High School east to Hudson Road. The company will also design a sanitary sewer extension serving the school and surrounding area.
