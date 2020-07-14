WATCH NOW: Saul, Dunn discuss range of topics at Cedar Falls candidate forum

“I’m not saying the PSO program is bad,” she noted. “I don’t say that. What is wrong with what happened is how they went about the process.”

Dunn said she had been watching people’s concern with the PSO issue over time, hearing how some residents talked about a conspiracy and corruption related to the change.

“It’s just plain and simple, I didn’t see that,” she said. Rather, Dunn “sees national politics trickling into our city” in some of the rhetoric around the issue. “I didn’t see any one who would stop this behavior” among the other four announced candidates, so she decided to get into the election that led to the run-off.

Although the race is nonpartisan, the candidates talked about their political viewpoints.

“I am a conservative, but I believe I am very fair-minded,” said Saul, who is the Republicans of Black Hawk County chairwoman. Dunn, by contrast, said “I am probably more of a progressive.”

An Aurora native, Dunn first came to Cedar Falls for college. She is married with three children and works as a licensed practical nurse at a local clinic.