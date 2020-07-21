WATCH NOW: Road spat holds up developer's plans at Cedar Falls council

CEDAR FALLS — The rezoning request for a large residential development near the future site of a new high school was put on hold Monday for the second time over an impasse on the timing of its phases.
A public hearing on the proposed 177-acre West Fork Crossing subdivision was unanimously continued until the next City Council meeting. But unlike two weeks ago, public comments were received and the council discussed the matter.
Echo Development, Brent Dahlstrom and ISG Engineering are planning the development in southwest Cedar Falls east of Union Road and north of West 27th Street. Developers are seeking to rezone the land to RP planned residential district. Currently, the northern 120 acres are zoned R-1 residence district while the remaining 57 acres are zoned A-1 agricultural district.
“It’s a really large subdivision,” Dahlstrom told the council during the public comment period. “I believe it’s the largest subdivision in Cedar Falls history.”
The developers would build approximately 500 single-family homes on various lot sizes along with roads and other neighborhood infrastructure over seven phases.
But Dahlstrom balked at a condition recommended by city staff and the Planning and Zoning Commission for when a continuous road should be completed throughout the development. It calls for the connection to be finished in the fall of 2025, one year after Cedar Falls High School is expected to open.
“This is really important to get those critical street connections so there’s good traffic circulation in new neighborhoods,” said Karen Howard, the city’s planning and community services manager. She noted that ensures “people who build their houses there can get to those important community destinations.”
City officials identify the street connection to go from phase two at the northwest end of the development to West 27th Street, either through phase five or phases three and four. The high school property is adjacent to the southeast corner of the development along West 27th Street.
“It really concerns me in light of the economic times we’re in to put a timeline on $5 million of roads with no guarantee of sales of any lot,” said Dahlstrom. He noted staff couldn’t tell him of a timeline ever being put on another residential developer.
The same concerns caused the council to continue the public hearing two weeks earlier.
“This has been discussed with the developer since April, this timetable,” said Howard. After last the meeting, “we opened up the communication with the developer’s attorney and offered to have a discussion about any alternative proposals they might have, but have not heard back from them.”
Dahlstrom said his attorney meet with City Administrator Ron Gaines on Friday.
“They had a productive discussion, and they’re going to continue that this week,” he said. “I don’t want to be seen as someone who doesn’t want to have this discussion.”
Gaines noted there was a “little ancillary discussion on this 177 acres,” but most of the time was focused on “some road deficiencies” in two other subdivisions.
At least one council member seemed comfortable with accommodating the developer.
“I can appreciate the desire for a north-south connection,” said council member Nick Taiber. He pointed out, though, that there would also be east-west road connections through a northern sector of the development in phases one and two.
“I think as long as there is flow” through the development, Taiber said, he would be satisfied. “I want to be careful about pushing developers to make investments.”
