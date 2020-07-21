WATCH NOW: Road spat holds up developer's plans at Cedar Falls council

“This is really important to get those critical street connections so there’s good traffic circulation in new neighborhoods,” said Karen Howard, the city’s planning and community services manager. She noted that ensures “people who build their houses there can get to those important community destinations.”

City officials identify the street connection to go from phase two at the northwest end of the development to West 27th Street, either through phase five or phases three and four. The high school property is adjacent to the southeast corner of the development along West 27th Street.

“It really concerns me in light of the economic times we’re in to put a timeline on $5 million of roads with no guarantee of sales of any lot,” said Dahlstrom. He noted staff couldn’t tell him of a timeline ever being put on another residential developer.

The same concerns caused the council to continue the public hearing two weeks earlier.

“This has been discussed with the developer since April, this timetable,” said Howard. After last the meeting, “we opened up the communication with the developer’s attorney and offered to have a discussion about any alternative proposals they might have, but have not heard back from them.”