WATCH NOW: Ridgeway roundabouts eyed in Waterloo

WATERLOO — A traffic study recommends West Ridgeway Avenue be rebuilt as a three-lane road with two roundabout intersections.

MSA Professional Services of Cedar Rapids presented its findings Monday to Waterloo City Council members who ultimately will decide the future design.

Many residents have voiced strong opinions both ways about the narrow four-lane roadway between Ansborough and Kimball avenues since the Iowa Department of Transportation identified it in 2017 as a three-lane candidate.

Bryan Benjamin, a senior project manager for MSA, said the firm evaluated eight options for the road, including both four- and three-lane designs, before settling on two recommendations.

One option, expected to cost up to $11.6 million, would create a three-lane road with a multi-use trail on the south side and a sidewalk on the north side, adding roundabout intersections at Ansborough and Prospect Boulevard.

“It increases the safety for everybody; it improves the mobility options for everybody,” Benjamin said.

“It is also the highest-cost alternative … and it has the most adjacent property impacts because you’re buying 17 feet of right-of-way from the backyards of some of the adjacent properties.”