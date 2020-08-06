WATCH NOW: Reynolds: Schools on track for in-person learning

“Schools are doing extraordinary work to open safely, and the new normal calls for creating as much opportunity for students to succeed while mitigating the risk of COVID-19,” Lebo said.

Remote ready

Reynolds — who warned this week schools that defy in-person guidelines could face penalties — said only a few counties currently exceed the COVID-19 threshold necessary to institute remote learning.

But she acknowledged there could be situations where schools have to switch temporarily to online instruction due to spikes in cases.

“We need to be ready to do that,” the governor said. “But I believe that we should all do everything that we can to get our kids back into school in the most safe and responsible manner.”

Under state guidelines, schools may request a waiver to move all instruction online for 14 days if 10% of students are absent and at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive. Districts would need state permission to continue online classes beyond 14 days.

Lebo said guidelines call for at least 2.5 days of in-person instruction per week. School may provide a mix of in-person and remote learning.