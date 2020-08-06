WATCH NOW: Reynolds: Schools on track for in-person learning

JOHNSTON — Gov. Kim Reynolds said Thursday efforts are proceeding for Iowa schools to resume primarily with in-person learning, but she acknowledged instruction may have to be temporarily moved online due to changing COVID-19 realities.
The governor said most school districts are planning to welcome students back to classrooms this month with social distancing and other public health measures in place.
Some districts are incorporating online instruction for parents who request it along with other options that still allow at least 50% of instruction be in-person, as mandated by state law.
“I believe that we can do this safely and responsibly,” Reynolds said.
She noted many schools already are conducting football practices successfully, and officials are working to provide personal protective equipment — masks, gloves and face shields — to schools as early as next week.
“We’re doing everything we can to help schools comply with the state law,” the governor said.
Ann Lebo, director of the state Department of Education, said some districts are designing creative classroom layouts, installing plexiglass dividers, having students stay in their home rooms while school staff rotate, and using federal grants to pay for Wi-Fi hotspots, internet services or electronic devices for eligible families.
“Schools are doing extraordinary work to open safely, and the new normal calls for creating as much opportunity for students to succeed while mitigating the risk of COVID-19,” Lebo said.
Remote ready
Reynolds — who warned this week schools that defy in-person guidelines could face penalties — said only a few counties currently exceed the COVID-19 threshold necessary to institute remote learning.
But she acknowledged there could be situations where schools have to switch temporarily to online instruction due to spikes in cases.
“We need to be ready to do that,” the governor said. “But I believe that we should all do everything that we can to get our kids back into school in the most safe and responsible manner.”
Under state guidelines, schools may request a waiver to move all instruction online for 14 days if 10% of students are absent and at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive. Districts would need state permission to continue online classes beyond 14 days.
Lebo said guidelines call for at least 2.5 days of in-person instruction per week. School may provide a mix of in-person and remote learning.
“When you’re looking at classroom sizes, the number of kids, how they’re interacting with students and their teachers, there’s opportunity there,” Lebo said. “So I think it depends on the needs of the community, the interest of the families and how the school leaders are able to look at options to make available opportunities for their kids.”
Essential workers
Reynolds said teachers and school staffers — as essential workers under federal health guidelines — should be allowed to work if they have been around someone who tested positive for the virus but are not showing symptoms themselves.
Dr. Caitlin Pedati, medical director and state epidemiologist with the Iowa Department of Public Health, said teachers exposed to COVID-19 would be allowed to work as long as they aren’t showing symptoms and there is a workforce shortage.
“We can do things to safely allow some of those critical workers to return to roles,” Pedati said. “But it includes things like monitoring of symptoms and temperature twice a day, using a face mask.”
However, students who have been exposed to COVID-19, with or without symptoms, will be asked to quarantine for 14 days.
Mask mandates
Reynolds continues to encourage Iowans to wear masks when they interact with others and are unable to social distance. She said she has no problem with businesses, schools or local governments that require masks within their buildings.
But, she reiterated, “I just don’t believe that a one-size-fits-all from a government mandate is the right direction.”
During a public health emergency, she doesn’t believe “local governments have the authority to supersede what has been put in place at the statewide level by the governor.”
Reynolds said the goal is to get individuals to take personal steps to help slow the spread, and she believes they are doing that voluntarily with the possible exception of some Iowans in the 18-to-40 age range.
“The other day we upped the enforcement on the guidelines that we have in place for bars and social gatherings,” the governor said. “If we need to continue to do more, like maybe limit the numbers for social gatherings based on where we’re seeing some of the increased activity, based on the population who is being most impacted so we don’t see that maybe start to spread out and impact community numbers."
