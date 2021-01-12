WATCH NOW: Reynolds proposal aims to improve social justice, defend law enforcement

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I’m done taking small steps and hoping for big change. This is the time for bold action and leadership. Let’s plant a stake in the ground and declare that every part of Iowa will have affordable, high-speed broadband by 2025,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds said the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced many Iowans to work and learn from home, highlighted what was already widely acknowledged to be an area of need. She said roughly a third of Iowa’s 99 counties are classified as broadband deserts, where high-speed internet is rarely offered, and that Iowa has the second-lowest broadband speeds in the country. She also said that often when high-speed internet is available, it is expensive.

“As we’ve seen during the pandemic, high-speed internet is as vital to our communities as running water and electricity. If they don’t have it, they can’t grow,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds also made multiple proposals for K-12 education, including a requirement that districts give students and families the option for 100% in-person instruction; a requirement that all districts permit open enrollment; state funding families could use to pay for private school tuition; and the creation of charter public schools, which operate free of state education guidelines.