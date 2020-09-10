WATCH NOW: Reynolds monitoring coronavirus positivity rates

Thursday’s 883 new COVID-19 cases pushed the overall number of cases to 72,020 since March 8 and brought the state’s death count to 1,206, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Flu season

With the approach of the flu season, state officials are exploring options for providing a single, combined test that can detect both COVID-19 and influenza.

The governor said the combined tests are not part of the Test Iowa contract, and more study is needed regarding co-diagnostic testing this fall.

The governor said all school districts with the exception of Des Moines are following state guidelines for at least 50 percent in-person classroom instruction.

Three districts have temporarily moved to remote learning because of local public health conditions, and others having been granted waivers because of school building damage from the Aug. 10 derecho.

“Iowans want to get their kids back in school, back to playing sports and back to extracurricular activities, and I do, too,” Reynolds said. “I believe that our students can safely return to school and to fall sports, and I’ve consistently advocated for both.”