WATCH NOW: Reynolds, Gregg tour Northeast Iowa Food Bank

Gregg noted programs like the $3.5 million Pass the Pork initiative, which helped NEIFB distribute around 8,000 pounds of pork caught up in meatpacking back-ups, and partnership with AmeriCorps to repack bulk food purchases, have been “creative” ways to solve multiple problems at once.

“Not many states have done that or been that forward-thinking, and we know that it helped us make sure that we’re able to feed Iowans during this very trying time,” he said.

The number of families using the food bank is around 20% to 25% greater this year than last, Prather said. For rural pantries the NEIFB serves, the need was as much as 45% bigger. Her organization saw demand jump from 4 million meals annually to about 10 million.

While the food bank serves pantries, organizations and nonprofits across Northeast Iowa, it also runs its own pantry for Black Hawk County. Since coronavirus restrictions, demand jumped from 3,000 households per month to 3,800, all curbside pickup. Mobile food pantries have increased from 13 to 17.

“Not a good thing,” Prather told the governor and lieutenant governor. “But we’re here to meet that need.”

One good change over the years: NEIFB has gone from less than 10% fresh food to nearly 70%, Prather said.