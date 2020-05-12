UPDATE: WATCH NOW: Reynolds delays announcement on reopening as cases, deaths rise

DES MOINES -- Gov. Kim Reynolds said she wanted another day to take a look at more data on coronavirus' impact on Iowa before announcing any more reopening of businesses, as the state recorded 18 new deaths Tuesday and added more than 500 cases to the rolls.
Adding the state's data to updated numbers from Black Hawk County officials on Tuesday -- the county reported a total of 1,768 cases and 30 deaths -- Iowa now has surpassed 13,000 cases and is at 291 deaths in 94 of its 99 counties.
That's more cases than each of Iowa's neighbors except Illinois. Iowa has the 14th-highest number of cases per capita among all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
Of today's 539 new positive cases reported, 319 were among Iowans tested in Nebraska two weeks ago at the Smithfield pork processing plant, Reynolds said. That reporting back to the state of Iowa was delayed until today, she said.
"These test results were in the custody of the state of Nebraska, so I can't speak to the delay or their process," said Iowa Department of Public Health deputy director Sarah Reisetter. She said the state wouldn't classify that plant as having an outbreak as it wasn't within state boundaries.
The governor also said she would be making an announcement on reopening certain things on Wednesday. She had initially planned to announce something Tuesday.
"These decisions must be made carefully and with the right data," Reynolds said. "Our goal from the beginning has to been protect the heath of Iowans. ... For now, we must learn to adjust life and business accordingly."
She noted that many businesses and churches have been "very cautious" in reopening in places the state has otherwise allowed them to reopen.
"I respect those restrictions; lifting those restrictions is not a mandate," Reynolds said. "We're taking a phased approach that allows us to start small. Each business will determine what's right for them."
But she said that, despite an increase in deaths -- the state recorded 18 new deaths Tuesday, the second-highest number of deaths yet -- allowing businesses that choice was important.
"It's important that we don't lose sight of the unintended consequences that our response to COVID-19 has had," Reynolds said, citing the high number of unemployment claims, a few dozen farm bankruptcies and the mental health toll staying at home was having on residents. "The steps that we've taken to protect the health of Iowans has had a real impact on Iowa families."
Many of the new deaths are related to outbreaks at long-term care facilities -- of Iowa's 444 such facilities across the state, 32 had verified outbreaks of coronavirus, including three in Black Hawk County, two in Tama County and one in Bremer County.
But Reynolds said she believed the state had gotten "in front of" those outbreaks by sending strike teams to test long-term care employees,noting 115 such facilities had already tested their staff.
"We're working really closely with those facilities and making sure they have access to testing they need, so they can exclude anybody from these facilities," Reisetter said.
Reisetter also noted that Iowa had received 400 vials of remdesivir, an antiviral drug authorized by the FDA for emergency use in treating critical COVID-19 patients.
Each patient needs between six and nine vials of the drug for treatment, Reisetter said, meaning the state's supply of the drug will go to a maximum of 66 patients, and only at hospitals that meet the criteria to receive the drug from the State Hygenic Lab.
"We are hopeful that remdesivir will be another helpful tool in managing this pandemic," she said.
Black Hawk County added seven cases and one death Tuesday for a total of 1,768 cases and 30 deaths. More than 1.3% of the county's population has tested positive for coronavirus, the fifth-highest infection rate in Iowa.
Tama County added five cases for a total of 341 cases and 13 deaths. Two percent of the population of the county has tested positive for coronavirus, the second-highest infection rate in the state.
Allamakee County added one case Tuesday for a total of 113 cases and four deaths, the eighth-highest infection rate in the state. Floyd County added one case for a total of six cases and one death.
Franklin County added one case for a total of seven cases. Grundy County added one case for a total of 16 cases.
