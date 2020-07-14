WATCH NOW: Residents seek repair help after sewer backups

WATERLOO — Homeowners contend it was city errors and not an act of God that caused their basements to fill with sewage.
Many of those residents of a neighborhood north of Byrnes Park piled into the Waterloo City Council chambers Monday seeking compensation for damages when two rainstorms in June caused sanitary sewers to back up.
City Council members voted unanimously to approve a $79,500 contract with AECOM Technical Services Inc. to begin searching for an engineering solution to the problem.
But many in the room said the fix will not come soon enough, while others questioned whether they would be made whole for the lost appliances, furniture, and other items destroyed by the sewage during storms June 9, June 22, and last week.
“The claim by the city that the backup was an act of God is really not correct,” said Lori DeVries, whose Home Park Boulevard house suffered two sewer backups.
“Tornadoes, floods can be considered acts of God, but sewer systems are man-made, man-managed,” she added. “Human beings made a decision to terminate overflows to Black Hawk Creek that reduced sewer system capacity and forced wastewater into everyone’s open floor drains.”
City officials acknowledged removing two cross connections on Lawnhill Avenue last fall. Those had allowed sanitary sewer lines to overflow into the storm sewers and go untreated into Black Hawk Creek.
One of those cross connections was restored after the June 22 sewer backups but the second had been completely removed.
Ken Maynard was one of many residents in the neighborhood who filed insurance claims with the city. While he hasn’t heard anything back, a number of homeowners said they were denied by the city’s insurance carrier, Travelers Insurance.
“This is not right,” Maynard said. “We pay taxes every year on our homes and our property, and we expect the city to do something for us.”
Lyndi Coburn said her West Third Street home suffered more than $20,000 in damages.
“To say that our household is in a state of despair both physically, mentally, and financially is an understatement,” Coburn said. “Is there going to be some sort of compensation from the city due to it being an obvious mistake or several mistakes?”
Mayor Quentin Hart said “the city has not developed or began talking about a compensation package,” but said he would reach out to Travelers and the governor’s office about potential aid.
Several council members voiced support for providing financial aid even if the insurance company denies the claims.
“I firmly agree with them that this isn’t an act of God,” said Councilman Jonathan Grieder.
“I really think we need to look at how we can help our citizens who are right now living in fear and anger and lost memories,” he added. “That’s not fair to them, because all they did is buy a home and try to live their lives.”
Other residents were concerned about how long it may take before they’re comfortable repairing their basements or even leaving home when rain is in the forecast.
Doug Schindel, of AECOM, said the firm hopes to have recommendations by early October, which could include increasing the capacity of the interceptor sewer along U.S. Highway 63 from the south city limits to Home Park Boulevard.
“We have started modeling (already) because we knew it was urgent,” he said.
But the city will need permission from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency if it wants to set new priorities for projects. The plan, Schindel said, would be to ask whether the city could delay a previously approved northwest interceptor sewer project so it could move the U.S. 63 project forward.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.