WATCH NOW: Residents seek repair help after sewer backups

One of those cross connections was restored after the June 22 sewer backups but the second had been completely removed.

Ken Maynard was one of many residents in the neighborhood who filed insurance claims with the city. While he hasn’t heard anything back, a number of homeowners said they were denied by the city’s insurance carrier, Travelers Insurance.

“This is not right,” Maynard said. “We pay taxes every year on our homes and our property, and we expect the city to do something for us.”

Lyndi Coburn said her West Third Street home suffered more than $20,000 in damages.

“To say that our household is in a state of despair both physically, mentally, and financially is an understatement,” Coburn said. “Is there going to be some sort of compensation from the city due to it being an obvious mistake or several mistakes?”

Mayor Quentin Hart said “the city has not developed or began talking about a compensation package,” but said he would reach out to Travelers and the governor’s office about potential aid.

Several council members voiced support for providing financial aid even if the insurance company denies the claims.