WATCH NOW: Republicans against Trump launch Iowa ad ‘Mourning in America’

Its advisers include several GOP consultants as well as George Conway, the husband of Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway.

The ad contrasts Reagan’s 1984 “Morning in America” commercial that highlighted what his campaign saw as the positive impact of his first term and presented his optimistic vision of an America that was prosperous and peaceful.

“Trump’s dangerous incompetence has directly hurt the people of Iowa,” Horn said. “Across the country, too many Americans are mourning the loss of people they love the most. Millions have lost their livelihood and their security. Trump and his administration failed at every turn to take the response to COVID-19 seriously until it was too late; now we face a collective mourning for the America we once knew.”

In Iowa, there have been more than 15,000 positive cases of COVID-19 and 367 deaths.

However, Republican National Committee spokeswoman Preya Samsundar pushed back, saying that “Democrats and Republicans alike have praised President Trump for his continued work to combat the coronavirus.”

“Whether it’s providing relief for Iowa families, farmers, or small business owners, President Trump’s bold leadership is a reminder to the Hawkeye State that their safety and economic security is his number one priority,” she said.

