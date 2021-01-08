WATCH NOW: Repairs, rebuilding planned on nine Cedar Falls streets during next fiscal year

CEDAR FALLS — Sections of nine streets and three alleyways will be repaired during the coming year.

The City Council authorized staff to proceed with final design on pavement and alley management plans during its committee of the whole meeting earlier this week.

Along with talking about work during fiscal year 2022, City Engineer David Wicke outlined proposals for coming years. Fiscal year 2022 starts July 1.

Four of the streets would be reconstructed with concrete or asphalt, which is designed to last at least 25 years. The other five would be restored by milling down the pavement and adding a three-inch layer of asphalt. This extends the life of the surface by 15-20 years.

Concrete reconstruction would occur on West 18th Street from Campus to College streets and Olive Street from West Fourth to West Sixth streets.

Asphalt reconstruction would occur on West Ridgewood Drive between Greenwood and Cherry avenues. The work would also be done on Timber Drive from Greenwood Avenue to Grand Boulevard.

Wicke noted that much of the improvements are funded by local option sales tax dollars. He said the expected cost would be $1.5 million for each of the concrete reconstructions and $1.2 million for the asphalt work.