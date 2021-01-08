WATCH NOW: Repairs, rebuilding planned on nine Cedar Falls streets during next fiscal year

CEDAR FALLS — Sections of nine streets and three alleyways will be repaired during the coming year.
The City Council authorized staff to proceed with final design on pavement and alley management plans during its committee of the whole meeting earlier this week.
Along with talking about work during fiscal year 2022, City Engineer David Wicke outlined proposals for coming years. Fiscal year 2022 starts July 1.
Four of the streets would be reconstructed with concrete or asphalt, which is designed to last at least 25 years. The other five would be restored by milling down the pavement and adding a three-inch layer of asphalt. This extends the life of the surface by 15-20 years.
Concrete reconstruction would occur on West 18th Street from Campus to College streets and Olive Street from West Fourth to West Sixth streets.
Asphalt reconstruction would occur on West Ridgewood Drive between Greenwood and Cherry avenues. The work would also be done on Timber Drive from Greenwood Avenue to Grand Boulevard.
Wicke noted that much of the improvements are funded by local option sales tax dollars. He said the expected cost would be $1.5 million for each of the concrete reconstructions and $1.2 million for the asphalt work.
Rebuilding of both concrete roads follows two decades after their last overlays – 2001 for West 18th Street and 1993 for Olive Street.
“This is a road that’s in fairly poor condition,” Wicke said of 18th, which will also have work done on other stretches in the following two years. He called Olive “well overdue for a reconstruction.”
A recommended improvement for West 18th Street is to paint on arrows directing people in motorized vehicles and on bicycles to share the road – also known as “sharrows.”
Streets included in the asphalt reconstruction are part of the five-year plan in the north Cedar Heights area.
“A lot of the roadways need to be redefined,” said Wicke. He noted that the “primary objective” with those streets is to “improve drainage issues.”
Restoration work is planned on:
- Elmwood Avenue from Rainbow Drive to Waterloo Road.
- Franklin Street between West 20th and West 22nd streets.
- Hudson Road between West First and West 12th streets.
- Nordic Drive from Westminster Drive to the dead end.
- Pin Oak Drive from Waterloo Road to Victory Drive.
“We’ve tried to break these up and get as much geographic distribution as possible,” said Matt Feuerhelm, an engineer with the city.
During the current calendar year, a concrete alleyway would be installed from East Ninth Street to East 10th Street between Main and State streets. Water permeable alleys would be installed from West 12th Street to West 13th Street between Washington and Main streets and from West Seerley Boulevard to West 26th Street between Walnut and Iowa streets.