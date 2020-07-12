WATCH NOW: Poultry proposal returning to Cedar Falls council for new vote

CEDAR FALLS — Perennial discussion of keeping chickens and ducks in residential neighborhoods resurfaced at last week’s City Council committee of the whole meeting.
At the council’s direction, staff is developing an ordinance regarding urban fowl – although there wasn’t complete unanimity on the issue. A lack of agreement on how to regulate ownership of the animals in Cedar Falls may account for why this is the third time in four years it’s been discussed.
The committee of the whole talked with staff about creating an ordinance in 2016 and 2018, but voted down the eventual recommendations both times they came to council for approval.
“I would like to see it move forward,” said council member Mark Miller. “I’m hoping that the third time’s a charm.”
City staff brought the 2018 recommendation back for the committee’s discussion this time: Start by allowing up to three chickens or ducks and license the animals. Officials said it would take a minimal amount of space to shelter three chickens in a pen, so an animal license would be preferable to a land use permit for the pen.
“We’re talking a total of 40 square feet for a coop and a run,” said Stephanie Houk Sheetz, director of community development. If a pen got bigger than 120 square feet, it would require the land use permit. Whatever its size, the structure would need to be set back at least 25 feet from any home on the owner’s or neighbor’s property.
Council member Daryl Kruse suggested a broader definition of what would be allowed in backyards and a less-regulated approach.
“I’d like to have it substituted ‘poultry’ instead of chickens and ducks,” he said. “The annual license, I guess I have a problem with that.”
Instead, Kruse proposed a one-time permit with city nuisance ordinances used to address any problems. “I guess the bottom line is: Why over-regulate this more than we need to?”
Council member Susan deBuhr, declaring her opposition to allowing urban poultry, said if this happens the animals must be licensed. Otherwise, licensing should be done away with for cats and dogs.
She also suggested that putting a pen 25 feet from a house is not appropriate. Rather, it should be measured from the animal owner’s property line.
“If people want them, they should be next to their own homes,” said deBuhr.
Council member Dave Sires, who favors a very limited number of animals per property, said the foul smells caused by the birds could be a real problem for surrounding homeowners. “A chicken could be a nuisance to the neighbors,” he noted.
Others said the provision allowing only three fowl was too limited. While some focused on various larger numbers, council member Nick Taiber said the provision including a specific number could sunset after a year.
It could also be written without “setting an arbitrary number,” he proposed. “They will be controlled and restricted by a nuisance ordinance.”
Council member Simon Harding made a motion, seconded by Taiber, directing staff to develop an ordinance that would allow up to 10 poultry on a homeowner’s property. The motion passed 5-2. Council members Frank Darrah, Kruse and Miller joined the two others in voting for it while deBuhr and Sires dissented.
Photos: Storm Damage
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.