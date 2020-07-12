WATCH NOW: Poultry proposal returning to Cedar Falls council for new vote

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — Perennial discussion of keeping chickens and ducks in residential neighborhoods resurfaced at last week’s City Council committee of the whole meeting.

At the council’s direction, staff is developing an ordinance regarding urban fowl – although there wasn’t complete unanimity on the issue. A lack of agreement on how to regulate ownership of the animals in Cedar Falls may account for why this is the third time in four years it’s been discussed.

The committee of the whole talked with staff about creating an ordinance in 2016 and 2018, but voted down the eventual recommendations both times they came to council for approval.

“I would like to see it move forward,” said council member Mark Miller. “I’m hoping that the third time’s a charm.”

City staff brought the 2018 recommendation back for the committee’s discussion this time: Start by allowing up to three chickens or ducks and license the animals. Officials said it would take a minimal amount of space to shelter three chickens in a pen, so an animal license would be preferable to a land use permit for the pen.