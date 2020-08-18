WATCH NOW: Police griffin comes under fire at council meeting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – The griffin on the police department’s patch came under fire during Monday’s City Council meeting as a local attorney called the creature a racist symbol.

Controversy over the creature has been simmering in recent months with some calling for its removal and police officers standing by it.

During Monday’s public comment section, Kathryn Mahoney, a private attorney, said the creature on the patch, a red griffin on a gold field adopted around the time of civil rights struggles, resembles an image associated with the Ku Klux Klan.

“We must remove this symbol and adopt something we can all be proud of. It so closely resembles a Klan dragon that the two symbols are fairly indistinguishable,” Mahoney said.

“Many states incorporated the stars and bars into their state flags in the 1960s. Waterloo adopted Klan dragon,” she said.

Police officials said the griffin -- part eagle, part lion from Greek and Egyptian mythology -- represents vigilance. The logo on the patch was the work of Jack Bender, a one-time cartoonist for The Courier best known for inheriting the Alley Oop comic strip. The image is emblazoned on uniform shoulder patches and squad car doors.