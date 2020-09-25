WATCH NOW: Plans for Cedar Falls hotel next to Hilton Garden Inn on hold

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — A developer’s plan to build a second hotel adjacent to the Hilton Garden Inn has been put on hold, but the land is ready when the time is right.

The City Council this week approved Chris-Bro Hospitality’s final plat for 12.18 acres at the northwest corner of Nordic and Commerce drives without discussion. Neighboring Hilton Garden Inn is at 7213 Nordic Drive. The property is divided into four commercial lots and two tracts to serve as detention basins.

A site plan for another hotel on one of the lots was approved by the council in 2017. The approval also included a conference center addition to the existing hotel, which was completed a year ago. The preliminary plat of the 12-acre parcel was approved by the council in the summer of 2019.

One of the four lots is reserved for the existing Hilton hotel while the new hotel will be located on another lot. The other two will be developed for commercial use, with future site plan review by the planning and zoning commission and council.