WATCH NOW: Plan to ban median panhandling gains support

"We can say that we care about people, but words are easy," he said. "Actions matter, and we cannot care for those in need if we disproportionately punish them for asking for help."

Council members Sharon Juon, Dave Boesen, Jerome Amos Jr. and Margaret Klein joined Feuss in supporting the ordinance.

"I am quite honestly offended by Mr. Grieder's assumption or inference that people who support this ordinance don't care about poor people," Juon said. "There couldn't be anything farther from the truth.

"My reason for supporting this is indeed safety," she added. "I don't believe that allowing somebody to stand on a median to collect money in a dangerous situation does anything to help people who are suffering in poverty."

Klein noted the ordinance does not prevent people soliciting money from the side of a road or wider medians elsewhere.

"I'm not in any capacity asking to remove panhandlers from our city," she said. "This is not anti-panhandling. This is safety."