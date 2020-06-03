WATCH NOW: Plan to ban median panhandling gains support

WATERLOO -- Mayor Quentin Hart and most council members say people should be barred from standing on narrow road medians for safety reasons.
Others call it an unconstitutional limit on free speech that unfairly targets poor people soliciting from motorists in the Crossroads area.
Waterloo City Council members voted 5-2 Monday to approve the second reading of an ordinance prohibiting pedestrians from sitting or standing in median and ramp noses less than six feet in width.
The measure, expected to get final approval next week, doesn't single out panhandlers. But it specifically bars standing in medians along San Marnan Drive, Crossroads Boulevard, Flammang Drive, and Sears, Penneys and Bopp streets, where panhandling is common.
Councilman Ray Feuss, who previously voted against the ordinance, voted with the majority this week. "While I'm personally opposed to this, my constituents are not," Feuss said.
Councilmen Jonathan Grieder and Pat Morrissey both oppose the ordinance.
"While it is wrapped in the cloth of pedestrian safety it doesn't do anything for pedestrian safety," Grieder said. "This is a colossal waste of time and it is a disproportional response to a non-issue."
Grieder noted a federal appeals court overturned a similar ordinance in Portland, Maine, in 2015, noting panhandling was protected by the First Amendment. He also said there is not record of panhandlers being hit by cars in the Crossroads area over the past decade.
"We can say that we care about people, but words are easy," he said. "Actions matter, and we cannot care for those in need if we disproportionately punish them for asking for help."
Council members Sharon Juon, Dave Boesen, Jerome Amos Jr. and Margaret Klein joined Feuss in supporting the ordinance.
"I am quite honestly offended by Mr. Grieder's assumption or inference that people who support this ordinance don't care about poor people," Juon said. "There couldn't be anything farther from the truth.
"My reason for supporting this is indeed safety," she added. "I don't believe that allowing somebody to stand on a median to collect money in a dangerous situation does anything to help people who are suffering in poverty."
Klein noted the ordinance does not prevent people soliciting money from the side of a road or wider medians elsewhere.
"I'm not in any capacity asking to remove panhandlers from our city," she said. "This is not anti-panhandling. This is safety."
City Attorney Martin Petersen addressed the concerns raised about similar ordinances being ruled unconstitutional. He noted the court found the Maine ordinance too broad because it banned standing in all city medians, while Waterloo has limited its ordinance only to medians and locations seen as dangerous.
"I'm comfortable with the (Waterloo) ordinance as drafted," Petersen said.
Hart also weighed in this week supporting the ordinance and rejecting the notion the city turns its back on those in poverty. He cited a number of city and county social service programs that help lower-income people.
"This has nothing to do … with sweeping something under the rug because people here don't care," Hart said. "This is sitting in a median that is too small. If you tip, the wind blows one way or another, you can actually get run over."
