WATCH NOW: Pence visits Waverly, backs top Republicans, expresses optimism that 'help is on the way'

WAVERLY — Former Vice President Mike Pence backed Iowa’s top Republican incumbents for re-election at a Bremer County GOP event Saturday.

He also touted the Trump-Pence administration’s purported accomplishments and criticized those of President Joe Biden.

"How times have changed, I hardly have to tell you, that today our country is almost unrecognizable compared to the days of security and prosperity of the Trump-Pence administration," he said.

After being at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines on Friday, he was in good spirits.

Pence was treated to hot dogs and hamburgers at the Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School cafeteria during the second annual “Summer Grill and Chill." During his keynote speech in front of some 150 people he threw in a few jokes.

"The good part about no longer being vice president is you get to drive your own car. The bad part is you get to pay for your own gas," he said.

Pence was joined by Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley of New Hartford and state Rep. Sandy Salmon of Janesville, Republicans who both are running campaigns in this year's election.

Charley Thomson, a House District 58 candidate, as well as a number of Bremer County supervisor candidates and other hopefuls were in attendance. Some of them also gave remarks about their campaigns and the state of politics.

"Charley touched on it with the Tenth Amendment issue and I want to camp on that issue today from the state of Iowa's perspective," Salmon said. "I consider the Biden administration to be basically an upgraded version of the Obama administration, and they pledged our nation deeper and deeper into what I would say is lawlessness."

Cub Scout Pack 90 posted and retired the colors. Pence told one of the young scouts during the informal meet and greet that his motto is "study hard, pray harder."

In total, Pence took about 15 minutes to engage in individual small-talk with a couple dozen attendees. He took photos and even signed a few autographs.

“Help is on the way” was Pence's primary message. It came with hope and optimism heading into the upcoming election.

“We’re going to win back the Congress, win back the Senate, win back state houses in 2022 and we’re gonna win back American in 2024,” Pence said.

Some 80 days before the Nov. 8 midterm, the former vice president's call for a change in government hinged on his belief that there is a border crisis, and inflation and gas prices have reached new heights while the overall economy has sunk.

But he buckled down on the “nearly three-quarters of a trillion dollars so-called Inflation Reduction Act that President Biden just signed into law.”

“I mean it’s remarkable to think that, in the midst of an advent of a recession, Democrats in Washington D.C. and President Biden actually raised taxes on job creators and businesses all across Iowa and all across America. I mean Democrats have literally poured gasoline on a raging fire that’s burning down the American economy,” he said.

Pence endorsed the campaigns of Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley. Additionally, he emphasized his support for Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson in the effort to make sure “Nancy Pelosi is never again speaker of the United States House of Representatives.”

He leaned on “encouraging” signs that “the GOP is on a roll” – such as, in his first year since leaving office, a Republican governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general were elected in the blue state of Virginia.

“If you need a little more encouragement, I know you all heard about this, in New Jersey, the Democrat leader of the state Senate lost re-election to a truck driver who raised $150 for his campaign and spent half of it at Dunkin’ Donuts,” Pence said.

Despite Republicans not controlling the House of Representatives, Senate and presidency, he held high “his small part” in bringing a new majority to the Supreme Court, which sent “Roe v. Wade to the ash heap of history where it belongs.”

Among his messages, Pence asked for the reform of adoption laws and the protection of religious liberties, freedom of speech, women’s sports, and the right to keep and bear arms

He also advocated for making the Trump-Pence tax cuts permanent and to ending the “war on energy.”

A familiar message was his commitment to finishing the wall on Mexico’s border, and “ending asylum abuse once and for all.”

“The truth is we have an unprecedented opportunity in this year to lay a foundation for American renewal,” Pence said.

Larry Voss of Tripoli attended the event with his wife, Yvonne, to hear from the Republican speakers and get a better sense of what the future might bring "because who knows what's going to happen these next few years."

He speculated Pence might be thinking about a run for the presidency in 2024.

"I think people are looking forward to the next election, no matter which side you're on," he said. "A lot of things have happened recently, good and bad, and I'm seeing a lot of things that will motivate people."

Rich Dane, of Waverly, was interested in hearing the thoughts of the former vice president on what is happening in Washington D.C.

"I think he did a great job as vice president," he said. "Is he thinking about a run in 2024? I want to know why he thinks we should support him."

Charlie Albright, of Readlyn, said he was hopeful more people would have turned out, but felt all the information "was awesome because it will spread by word of mouth."

"There were a lot of true statements said today," he said. "These people are sticking out their necks for us."

Marva Schuldt, of Readlyn, said Pence's words gave her some hope because of his vision for how to "get back to where we were."

"But I don't know if we'll survive another two years," she said. "Nobody fears Biden. He has no backbone. He's a puppet with no authority."