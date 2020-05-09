WATCH NOW: Pence says lack of religious services has been 'burden'

“We’ve made great progress and I’m very confident that as we continue and put the health and safety of the American people first and implement policies as Gov. Reynolds is doing here in Iowa to safely reopen our economy, we’re going to get Iowa and Americans back to work and get America rolling again and do it in a safe and responsible way,” Pence said.

American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duval said the problems with meat availability and prices has taught Americans things about the food supply they never thought of before.

“We do have a new awareness across this country about what food means to them. You can take everything away from us but if you take food and water way from us nothing else makes a difference,” he said.

Ken Sullivan, CEO of Smithfield Foods discussed how he had a call just before the meeting informing him that a worker had died. He said it’s been a “gut-wrenching” decision to have to make a choice between maintaining the food supply and asking workers to go into the meatpacking plants to keep production moving.

“I just want the American people to know that these employees really deserve a lot of gratitude,” he said