WATCH NOW: New Community Bank & Trust building wins approval from Cedar Falls zoning panel

CEDAR FALLS — Three months after new building designs received a chilly reception from the Planning and Zoning Commission, Community Bank & Trust returned this week with a different proposal.
Created by another architectural firm, the revised site plan calls for constructing a slightly larger bank at 312 W. First St. than before with fewer exceptions to the downtown overlay zoning district’s building standards.
The proposal was more warmly welcomed by the commission this time and won unanimous approval.
“They plan to demolish the existing bank and build a new building,” said Karen Howard, Cedar Falls’ planning and community services manager. The current building, a former fast-food restaurant, was originally going to continue being used during construction. Now, after demolition, a temporary facility will be established on the site until the new bank is completed.
Kirk Gross Company of Waterloo designed the new facility, a 2,900-square-foot single-story structure which would be built on the northeast corner of the property with an entrance along Clay Street. Emergent Architecture of Cedar Falls created the original design. That building was 300 square feet smaller.
Following the bank’s first appearance before the commission, officials “decided to withdraw that application,” noted Howard. “They had some other priorities they were working on with the pandemic and wanted to ... take a second look at the building.”
Along Clay Street, the building would still exceed the maximum 10-foot setback from the road outlined in the overlay zoning district’s standards. It would be 17 feet from the east property line, but city staff recommended granting an exception.
“There are some site conditions that make it a little challenging to make a street side entrance that’s at grade,” said Howard. “It’s sloping and the location of the storm sewer easement at the corner makes it difficult to meet that standard.
“The alternative design solution that the bank’s proposing is providing a large terraced entrance with an accessible ramp along Clay Street,” she said. That would “create a prominent and inviting and accessible” entrance “to meet those pedestrian-oriented requirements in the design standards.”
Howard noted that the windows would be “clear and transparent,” compared to a blue tint originally proposed on a portion of the facade planned to be a glass curtain wall. That didn’t fit design standards in the overlay zoning district and was a concern of some commissioners.
“My concerns from the previous design have been addressed,” said commissioner Leslie Prideaux. “I think they did a really nice job taking all of our concerns and feedback and making some really good changes and improvements.”
Brad Leeper, another commissioner, raised questions “about how it fits into the overlay kind of density goals” related to the downtown vision plan. “We went through a pretty long process in thinking about density downtown.” As with the first proposal, he called it a “suburban solution for this urban site.”
Howard noted that the building does meet current code requirements and said the site is a little more “auto-oriented” than other parts of downtown due to its location next to the highway. She suggested they have achieved a balance between being pedestrian- and auto-oriented. Because the southern portion of the lot would be reserved for future development, Howard said that would allow for increasing the property’s density.
The site plan is expected to come before the City Council Monday.
