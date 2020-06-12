WATCH NOW: New Community Bank & Trust building wins approval from Cedar Falls zoning panel

Along Clay Street, the building would still exceed the maximum 10-foot setback from the road outlined in the overlay zoning district’s standards. It would be 17 feet from the east property line, but city staff recommended granting an exception.

“There are some site conditions that make it a little challenging to make a street side entrance that’s at grade,” said Howard. “It’s sloping and the location of the storm sewer easement at the corner makes it difficult to meet that standard.

“The alternative design solution that the bank’s proposing is providing a large terraced entrance with an accessible ramp along Clay Street,” she said. That would “create a prominent and inviting and accessible” entrance “to meet those pedestrian-oriented requirements in the design standards.”

Howard noted that the windows would be “clear and transparent,” compared to a blue tint originally proposed on a portion of the facade planned to be a glass curtain wall. That didn’t fit design standards in the overlay zoning district and was a concern of some commissioners.

“My concerns from the previous design have been addressed,” said commissioner Leslie Prideaux. “I think they did a really nice job taking all of our concerns and feedback and making some really good changes and improvements.”