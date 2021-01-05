WATCH NOW: Move to part-time Cedar Falls mayor 'dead issue' for Green; council proposes session on city's top elected, appointed posts

CEDAR FALLS — Even as Mayor Rob Green declared a proposal to transition the city's top elected post to part-time a "dead issue," others wanted to keep talking about it Monday.
"My feedback from the public has been such that they are overwhelming in favor of a full-time mayor," said City Councilman Daryl Kruse.
He proposed a future work session to discuss the merits of a full- vs. part-time mayor. Eventually, after a lot of discussion, that morphed into a session to define and clarify the roles of mayor and city administrator.
Council members had turned back an effort by Green on Dec. 21 to include "transition to a part-time mayor" in the council's goals for fiscal year 2022 by unanimously tabling the entire resolution. He has advocated for that change because Cedar Falls also has a full-time city administrator. Council members had expected wording in the document to focus on the less-definite "consideration" of a move to part-time mayor.
Originally slated to return to the council this week, the resolution now won't be back until next month.
Earlier in Monday's meeting, Green made it clear that the mayor's job status will no longer be part of the goals document.
"I didn't see any consensus or any desire to move forward with it," he said. "Unless council wants to bring it forward, it's a dead issue for me in 2021."
But Kruse and other council members still felt like there was more to talk about on the matter.
"I guess I'd still like to see us do a better job of communicating," said Councilman Frank Darrah, who suggested there is a lot of misunderstanding in the community about the roles of mayor and city administrator.
After the work session was proposed, he moved for amending it to also include a discussion about those positions. Council members approved adding that in a 4-3 vote.
But after council members Dave Sires and Kelly Dunn raised the question of why a discussion of a part-time/full-time mayor was needed, Kruse withdrew the entire original motion. He then proposed a work session solely on the roles of mayor and city administrator.
The motion was approved 6-1 with Sires dissenting.