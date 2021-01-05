WATCH NOW: Move to part-time Cedar Falls mayor 'dead issue' for Green; council proposes session on city's top elected, appointed posts

CEDAR FALLS — Even as Mayor Rob Green declared a proposal to transition the city's top elected post to part-time a "dead issue," others wanted to keep talking about it Monday.

"My feedback from the public has been such that they are overwhelming in favor of a full-time mayor," said City Councilman Daryl Kruse.

He proposed a future work session to discuss the merits of a full- vs. part-time mayor. Eventually, after a lot of discussion, that morphed into a session to define and clarify the roles of mayor and city administrator.

Council members had turned back an effort by Green on Dec. 21 to include "transition to a part-time mayor" in the council's goals for fiscal year 2022 by unanimously tabling the entire resolution. He has advocated for that change because Cedar Falls also has a full-time city administrator. Council members had expected wording in the document to focus on the less-definite "consideration" of a move to part-time mayor.

Originally slated to return to the council this week, the resolution now won't be back until next month.

Earlier in Monday's meeting, Green made it clear that the mayor's job status will no longer be part of the goals document.

