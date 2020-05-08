WATCH NOW: Locker room updates approved for the Cedar Falls Rec Center

“We’re under very strong fiscal constraint,” he told the council. “The question is, why should over $200,000 be spent for that particular project?”

Stephanie Houk Sheetz, director of community development, noted the locker room remodeling is part of “a major face lift to the building” recommended in a study the council received in November. She said the city has been setting aside money each year for the work.

Several council members said the recreation center is important and the project is needed. “We’ve had it for a long time and I think we have a lot of people who depend on it,” said council member Frank Darrah.

City building official Jamie Castle said the hope is for the contractor to complete the work while the facility is closed due to the pandemic.

In other business, the council took action related to the recent annexation of 244 acres of land at the southwest edge of the city adjacent to the industrial park. Council members passed a first reading of an ordinance amending city code by rezoning most of the land from agricultural to residential and planned light industrial. They also amended the future land use map to designate the areas as industrial, low density residential, and public and utilities.

