WATCH NOW: Locker room updates approved for the Cedar Falls Rec Center

CEDAR FALLS — Locker rooms at the Recreation and Fitness Center will receive some much-needed updates under a $200,000 contract awarded this week.
Failor Hurley Construction of Waterloo was the lowest of two bidders on the project. The contract, including the base bid and two alternates, totaled $209,800.
Replacement of all wall and flooring tile along with the carpet will be included in the remodeling as will plumbing fixtures, lighting, hand and hair dryers, the drop ceiling, and heat pumps. Lockers will be reconfigured, permanent benches removed, and private stalls will replace open showers. The alternates included in the contract will allow for the steam room’s floor, walls and ceiling to be retiled and upgrading the locker room entry doors to fiberglass.
Aside from the carpet, little else has been updated in the locker rooms since the center was built in 1993.
Despite joining the unanimous vote in favor of the contract, council member Dave Sires raised an objection as “other gyms are suffering” during the COVID-19 pandemic that has forced them to close.
“I don’t believe it’s the government’s job to compete with private business,” said Sires, while noting he would vote in favor of the measure.
Resident Jim Skaine spoke out against the project prior to the vote.
“We’re under very strong fiscal constraint,” he told the council. “The question is, why should over $200,000 be spent for that particular project?”
Stephanie Houk Sheetz, director of community development, noted the locker room remodeling is part of “a major face lift to the building” recommended in a study the council received in November. She said the city has been setting aside money each year for the work.
Several council members said the recreation center is important and the project is needed. “We’ve had it for a long time and I think we have a lot of people who depend on it,” said council member Frank Darrah.
City building official Jamie Castle said the hope is for the contractor to complete the work while the facility is closed due to the pandemic.
In other business, the council took action related to the recent annexation of 244 acres of land at the southwest edge of the city adjacent to the industrial park. Council members passed a first reading of an ordinance amending city code by rezoning most of the land from agricultural to residential and planned light industrial. They also amended the future land use map to designate the areas as industrial, low density residential, and public and utilities.
