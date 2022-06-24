WATCH NOW: Local residents react to Supreme Court abortion ruling

CEDAR FALLS — People gathered in downtown Cedar Falls mid-day Friday to react to the United States Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade.

A few dozen demonstrators held signs and chanted to protest the decision, while soliciting support from passing motorists and pedestrians in the 200 block of Main Street.

An occasional jeer led the demonstrators’ chants to grow in volume.

“This is the day that Roe fell. Reproductive rights are human rights, and this is going to affect every women in our country,” said Stacy Glascock, one of the lead organizers. “I told my kids today that they will know someone that this affects in a very horrible way, and that’s really unfortunate. Everybody’s entitled to bodily autonomy, and this is just another way to keep women suppressed and controlled – and it’s wrong.”

The signs had various messages, from “Fight for your rights” and “Roe v. Wade saves lives” to “Stop the war on women” and “Smash the patriarchy.”

And the group had a variety of chants, from “Whose choice? Our choice” and “Abortion is healthcare“ to “They say no choice, we say pro-choice” and “abortion rights are human rights.”

“I’m here for people who can’t be here today,” said Aspyn Hinders, of Waterloo. “Silence is compliance.”

Erika Thorne, of Minneapolis, was back in Cedar Falls for the 50th reunion of the Cedar Falls High School Class of 1972.

“I’m really glad to see this. We protested the Vietnam War back when I was in school, but we didn’t have the chance to do women’s rights,” she said. “There wasn’t a national movement at the time. Thank heavens there is now.”

A number of the demonstrators had gotten abortions or knew of people who had gotten one.

Melissa Gevaert, of Waterloo, had a friend who needed a dilation and curettage, the most common method of early abortion. Without it, Gevaert said, her friend’s body would have rejected the fetus and she could have died.

Penny Popp, of Cedar Falls, had an abortion 40 years ago. “It was really important at my age to take advantage of the essential healthcare," Popp noted, "and now I’m here to stand with woman who will need it tomorrow.

“This decision relegates women back to second class citizens,” she added.

Julia Robinson, of Des Moines, also had an abortion as a young married woman, when it would have been dangerous for her to have a child because of pre-existing conditions and certain medications she was taking.

“This is not the government’s business,” she said.

Chris Schwartz, a Black Hawk County supervisor, was among those present along Main Street.

“I’m here to support the healthcare rights of women, trans and binary people across Iowa and the country,” he said. “We have been attacked by an extremely radical Supreme Court that is going against widely held American values.”

Glascock noted the energy was great, but she needed people to go to the polls at election time.

“Please vote for people that support bodily autonomy. That supports our rights to take control of our bodies and our own healthcare,” she said.

Courier Staff Writer Jeff Reinitz contributed to this report

