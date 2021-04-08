WATCH NOW: Joni Ernst gets education on college access programs during UNI-CUE visit

"We need to make sure that we are properly educating our students so that they are not falling behind their peers," said Ernst.

She said the federal government has provided "great levels of support" financially for school districts as they work to move forward. "Unfortunately, in the last plan that was passed by a very partisan divide, a lot of the money that was directed to our schools won't be spent until many years into the future. We need to invest in our schools right now and make sure those children are given every opportunity to succeed."

Ernst also spoke on some other topics, including President Joe Biden's nearly $2 trillion infrastructure proposal and the executive orders he unveiled on gun restrictions later in the morning.

"What they are terming as an infrastructure bill has very little to do with what we consider infrastructure here in the state of Iowa," she said. "Only 6% of the bill is geared towards our roads and bridges. There is more in this bill that goes toward electric vehicles than our roads and waterways."

Biden's half-dozen executive actions tighten regulations on homemade guns and provide more resources for gun-violence prevention. Ernst plans to take a closer look at what those orders will mean.