WATCH NOW: Iowa reaches 400 deaths; Reynolds opens up Test Iowa sites to 'anyone'

DES MOINES -- Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Thursday that testing at the state's eight Test Iowa sites, including Waterloo, would now be open to "anyone who thinks they should be tested," once they complete a TestIowa.com assessment.

Reynolds' announcement comes after criticism that not many were able to get tested through Test Iowa sites despite the $26 million program's ability to test 3,000 Iowans per day.

"In three short weeks, we have significantly ramped up testing," Reynolds said.

The governor noted that the state had tested 4,636 people statewide on Wednesday, "an all-time high," she said, and said more than 3,000 Iowans had been tested through Test Iowa sites each day since Monday.

"Later today, we're opening criteria so that anyone who thinks they should be tested can be," Reynolds said, noting the change would be effective late Thursday or "maybe until tomorrow."

"So if you're interested in being tested, please go to Test Iowa and take the assessment," she said.

More than 475,000 Iowans have completed a Test Iowa assessment, but only a fraction have been approved for testing so far. In Black Hawk County, that number was just 5%.