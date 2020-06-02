WATCH NOW: Hinson 'honored' to win 1st District GOP primary

Hinson will face incumbent U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, a first-term Democrat from Dubuque, for the U.S. House District 1 seat in the general election Nov. 3.

Finkenauer released a statement on the primary just after 9 p.m., before the winner was announced.

“Tonight, I’m proud to see record turnout among Iowans in a primary election, especially under these very difficult circumstances,” Finkenauer said. “As we move toward Election Day, I hope to continue to earn the support of my neighbors across Iowa’s 1st District.”

Finkenauer flipped the seat in 2018 by defeating former U.S. Rep. Rod Blum. The Cook Political Report rates the district as a “toss-up” in November.

Hinson, currently serving her second term in the Iowa House, is a former morning television anchor. Her financial supporters include Sen. Joni Ernst’s Victory Iowa PAC and several House GOP leadership PACs.

She was named to the National Republican Congressional Committee’s Young Guns list by meeting fundraising and other benchmarks needed to run a competitive race.

“Congratulations to Ashley Hinson on her well-deserved primary victory,” NRCC chairman Tom Emmer said in a statement just after the race was called. “Throughout her career, Ashley has been a trusted voice in Iowa, and I can think of no better contrast to Abby Finkenauer, whose only focus has ever been on advancing her own political career and socialist agenda.”

