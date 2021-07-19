WATCH NOW: Here's what Iowa's new permitless carry law actually means

WATERLOO — Tony Thompson didn’t want to anger the barber holding clippers to his scalp. But he knew he was hearing a common misconception about Iowa’s new gun law.
Thompson listened silently as his barber mentioned getting arrested for an operating while intoxicated charge while he had a handgun in his glove box — a no-no even with a permit, Thompson said.
“So now he’s a felon and he can’t carry, but he said, ‘I’m just going to wait until constitutional carry (goes into effect), and then I’ll be good,’” said Thompson, Black Hawk County sheriff. “I’m like, that’s not the way it works.”
Under the law approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature that took effect July 1, people purchasing pistols or revolvers no longer need to obtain permits to acquire or carry handguns, a process that could take days as a background check is completed.
They must still pass an instant federal background check to buy handguns at retailers, but face no such requirement if buying through private sellers. They will not need a permit to carry guns on themselves or in their cars in most places, including the Iowa Capitol, and they no longer need to take an online training course on gun safety and self-defense.
But Iowa’s new permitless carry law doesn’t change existing laws about who can’t carry a weapon, Thompson said.
If you’ve been convicted of a felony or domestic abuse charge, or you’ve been involuntarily hospitalized for a mental illness, or you’re under 21, or if you’re under the influence of alcohol or drugs, you’re still not allowed to have a weapon on you or in your car.
What it does change, according to the bill that the governor signed earlier this year, is that everyone else no longer has to obtain a permit from their county sheriff’s office — though they still can — and they can carry a gun openly or concealed. Carrying weapons without a permit is no longer illegal — something around 600 Iowans each year previously were arrested for, according to the Associated Press.
Second Amendment aficionados call it part of “constitutional carry,” pointing to that amendment’s “right to bear arms” and language noting that right “shall not be infringed” as reasons to relax gun laws nationwide.
But the new law also comes amid a national surge in gun homicides in 2020 that Iowa wasn’t immune to — a record 353 Iowans died from gunshot wounds in 2020, 263 of them suicides, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. That’s a 23% increase from 287 such deaths in 2019, Iowa’s previous record.
The new law has affected gun sales locally, as new laws regarding guns usually do, said Mike Rostack, who owns Mr. Guns in Cedar Falls.
“To me, it’ll be a temporary surge, but you don’t know,” he said, noting handguns are his most popular sellers.
Under the law, Iowans buying a gun from a federally licensed dealer still have to either pass a federal background check or present a permit to carry.
That “makes it more work for us,” unless the purchaser already has a permit, Rostack said. But he said it was “similar to a layaway” for those whose background check came up inconclusive: Wait five days or so, and come back when the check has cleared.
“Some of them don’t understand why they can’t get their gun right now, but that’s the law and that’s how it works,” he said.
Overall, Rostack said, he thought the law was a good idea.
“It kind of shifts the liability back to the federal government, and they can blame themselves if they don’t do the check right,” Rostack said.
Thompson, who is also the president of the Iowa State Sheriffs and Deputies Association, said he thinks the new law also shifts liability back onto the general population. If people are carrying guns illegally, he said, they can still be arrested on a felony charge.
“What I don’t want to have happen is my constituents to get arrested for absentmindedly doing something against the law, or doing something that they didn’t realize was against the law, simply because they made an assumption that it was OK and it’s not,” Thompson said.
The onus also shifts more onto law enforcement, in a post-Ferguson, post-George Floyd world that has changed the calculus of stops for many in law enforcement, Thompson said.
“Is this one gonna add scrutiny? Am I a good guy or a bad guy? I’m less likely to get scrutiny if I’m taking a gun-toting bad guy,” he said of his deputies.
Some, like The Gazette’s Adam Sullivan, have argued the law — just like changing Iowa’s permit law to “shall issue” in 2011 — will result in a more equitable justice system.
“Under previous law, Black Iowans were convicted of acquiring or carrying a gun without a permit at about 7 times the rate as the total population,” Sullivan wrote, citing a national ACLU study. He called Iowa’s former gun permitting system “a relic of our racist history, meant to give law enforcement officials control over who’s allowed to have a gun.”
But with the power to decide who to question about carrying a gun now firmly up to the state’s law enforcement, reducing that disparity isn’t so simple, said Thompson.
“I don’t know if it’ll go away. It should lessen the margin,” he said. “As much as I would like you to believe that criminalistics is a blind process, we know statistically that’s not true.”
Thompson said those who have felony, domestic assault or mental adjudication on their records can apply for clemency, though it’s a “tedious” process, if they want to carry guns. But he also cautioned that carrying a gun for increased protection is a misnomer not reflected in gun theft, homicide and suicide statistics.
“Equating that weapons possession to, ‘I am going to be safer because of it,’ a lot of those folks are going to end up being victims because of that wrongful mentality,” Thompson said. “And then we’ve got more guns on the street possessed by bad guys.”