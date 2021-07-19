WATCH NOW: Here's what Iowa's new permitless carry law actually means

The new law has affected gun sales locally, as new laws regarding guns usually do, said Mike Rostack, who owns Mr. Guns in Cedar Falls.

“To me, it’ll be a temporary surge, but you don’t know,” he said, noting handguns are his most popular sellers.

Under the law, Iowans buying a gun from a federally licensed dealer still have to either pass a federal background check or present a permit to carry.

That “makes it more work for us,” unless the purchaser already has a permit, Rostack said. But he said it was “similar to a layaway” for those whose background check came up inconclusive: Wait five days or so, and come back when the check has cleared.

“Some of them don’t understand why they can’t get their gun right now, but that’s the law and that’s how it works,” he said.

Overall, Rostack said, he thought the law was a good idea.

“It kind of shifts the liability back to the federal government, and they can blame themselves if they don’t do the check right,” Rostack said.