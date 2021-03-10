Kim Reynolds holds press conference
alert top story
WATCH NOW: Gov. Kim Reynolds holds press conference Wednesday, March 10
Related to this story
- Updated
Under the new law, Iowa’s early voting window is shortened to just less than the national average. However, the shortened time in which absentee ballots can be mailed out to voters puts Iowa in the bottom handful of states.
- Updated
DES MOINES — A lawsuit filed Tuesday challenges Iowa’s new elections law.
- Updated
Iowa Legislature embraces big, intrusive government and shuns local control. From trying to micromanage city budgets to dictating policies of private employers, Republicans have lost touch with their core principles.